Cincinnati Children's, Parkview Health to launch telehealth clinics

Cincinnati Children's and Parkview Health have expanded their partnership to offer telehealth clinics in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio with experts in pediatric neurosurgery, rheumatology and drug-resistant epilepsy.

The clinics will offer collaborative care from both health systems, as consultations with Cincinnati Children's experts will be provided to outpatients at Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Regional Medical Center.

The health systems have been collaborating for over 10 years, initially coming together to improve trauma services. They have previously developed a telehealth initiative focused on improving pediatric expertise in cardiology, gastroenterology and general surgery and plan on expanding to offer additional specialities through a virtual care center, according to an Aug. 10 news release from Parkview Health.