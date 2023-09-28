5 most highly valued telehealth unicorns

Despite the decline in telehealth usage in recent months, two telehealth companies are still valued at $3 billion or more, according to an Aug. 31 report from CB Insights.

Cerebral: $4.8 billion Carbon Health: $3 billion Kindbody: $1.8 billion Transcarent: $1.6 billion Maven: $1.4 billion

Cerebral offers virtual behavioral health services. While Carbon Health, Kindbody and Maven offer virtual primary care, fertility care and women's healthcare. Transcarent offers telehealth services ranging from urgent care to pharmacy services.