2 men caught in $67M telehealth fraud scheme

Two Florida men have pleaded guilty for their involvement in a $67 million fraud scheme that used "deceptive telemarketing campaigns" that targeted Medicare.

Daniel Carver, 36, of Boca Raton, and Louis Carver, 32, of Delray Beach, solicited Medicare beneficiaries for unnecessary genetic testing and medical equipment, according to a July 17 press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The men also allegedly provided bribes to telemedicine companies in exchange for physicians' orders, sold physicians' orders to laboratories and durable medical equipment companies in exchange for kickbacks, forged physicians' and patients' signatures and tricked medical providers into ordering medically unnecessary genetic testing, according to the release.

The scheme led to more than $67 million in false claims to Medicare for medically unnecessary genetic tests and medical equipment. Daneil Carver pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

Louis Carver pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 5.