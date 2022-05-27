FDA: Formula shortage won't end until July, urges stockpile 

The infant formula shortage will likely last until late July, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, MD, said during a Senate Health Committee meeting, The Hill reported May 26.

"My expectation is that within two months we should be beyond normal, and with a plethora," Dr. Califf said. "It’s going to be gradual improvement up to probably somewhere around two months until the shelves are replete again."

The Federal Trade Commission announced an investigation May 24 into the shortage, which stems from the February shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition factory due to safety concerns.

Dr. Califf added officials need to discuss the creation of a national stockpile "as a backup" to prepare for future disruptions.

"I think we're going to have to have a surplus. We're certainly planning to have a surplus. The question is, should we maintain that surplus as a government activity for the foreseeable future?" Dr. Califf said.