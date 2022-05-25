FTC to probe infant formula shortage 

The Federal Trade Commission announced an investigation May 24 into the infant formula shortage, The Hill reported.

"While the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) does not regulate the safety or manufacturing of the impacted products, it can take steps to address any anticompetitive, unfair, or deceptive acts or practices that have contributed to or are worsening this problem," a statement from the agency said. "The FTC can also examine the infant formula industry to identify the factors that created such a fragile market, where a single disruption at a single plant can jeopardize supply."

The shortage stems from the February shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition factory due to safety concerns. The manufacturer will release about 300,000 cans of a specialty formula for children in urgent medical need, while health regulators cleared the import of around 2 million cans from the U.K., The Wall Street Journal reported May 24.