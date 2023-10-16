Cardinal Health recalls 3.9M syringes

Cardinal Health is recalling more than 3.9 million units of syringes because of a compatibility issue.

An Oct. 13 post from the FDA shows that Cardinal Health is pulling lots of its Monoject 1 milliliter Tuberculin Syringe Luer-Lock Tip Soft Pack because the "syringe contains [a] conical tip that is not compatible with certain needleless IV connectors."

This is the third time a major medical supply distributor has recalled syringes in recent weeks. B. Braun Medical is recalling about 1 million syringes, and Fresenius Medical Care is pulling about 370,000 from the market. B. Braun's recall is because of a sterility issue, and Fresenius Medical Care's is because of a risk of "blood backfill leakage and foreign material."