370K syringes pulled in Class I recall

A subsidiary of Fresenius Kabi is recalling more than 374,000 syringes distributed across the U.S.

Waltham, Mass.-based Fresenius Medical Care Holdings is removing the products in a Class I recall — defined as a probability the devices can result in serious health events or death — because there might be "blood backfill leakage and foreign material," according to the FDA.

The affected products include all lots of 10 milliliter Syringe Luer Lock without Needle, 10 milliliter Syringe Luer Lock with Needle and 3 milliliter Syringe Luer Lock with Needle.