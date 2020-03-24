HCA, Mayo Clinic, Amazon + 15 other companies form COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition

Seventeen large health systems and big tech companies across the U.S., including Mayo Clinic, Intermountain Healthcare and Amazon, have formed a COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition.

The healthcare coalition will bring together healthcare organizations, technology firms, academia and startups to coordinate pandemic response efforts using data and analytics.

By pooling expertise, the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition aims to flatten the pandemic's curve to preserve the healthcare delivery system targeting three main areas:

1. Working to understand the effectiveness of social distancing and other state-level measures to slow the spread of COVID-19

2. Better identifying individuals who need diagnostic tests

3. Aiding America's healthcare delivery system, focusing on staff, capacity and supplies

"With top experts and industry leaders sharing plans and resources – and working collaboratively – we can deploy resources more effectively and offer better situational awareness to those at the front lines," the coalition wrote on its website.

The companies involved in the coalition are:

Amazon

Arcadia.io

Athenahealth

Buoy Health

CommonWell Health Alliance

Epic

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)

LabCorp

Leavitt Partners

MassChallenge

Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Microsoft

MITRE

Rush University System for Health (Chicago)

Salesforce

UC Health System (Oakland, Calif.)

