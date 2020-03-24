HCA, Mayo Clinic, Amazon + 15 other companies form COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition
Seventeen large health systems and big tech companies across the U.S., including Mayo Clinic, Intermountain Healthcare and Amazon, have formed a COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition.
The healthcare coalition will bring together healthcare organizations, technology firms, academia and startups to coordinate pandemic response efforts using data and analytics.
By pooling expertise, the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition aims to flatten the pandemic's curve to preserve the healthcare delivery system targeting three main areas:
1. Working to understand the effectiveness of social distancing and other state-level measures to slow the spread of COVID-19
2. Better identifying individuals who need diagnostic tests
3. Aiding America's healthcare delivery system, focusing on staff, capacity and supplies
"With top experts and industry leaders sharing plans and resources – and working collaboratively – we can deploy resources more effectively and offer better situational awareness to those at the front lines," the coalition wrote on its website.
The companies involved in the coalition are:
- Amazon
- Arcadia.io
- Athenahealth
- Buoy Health
- CommonWell Health Alliance
- Epic
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
- Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)
- LabCorp
- Leavitt Partners
- MassChallenge
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
- Microsoft
- MITRE
- Rush University System for Health (Chicago)
- Salesforce
- UC Health System (Oakland, Calif.)
