HCA, Mayo Clinic, Amazon + 15 other companies form COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition

Alia Paavola - Print  | 

Seventeen large health systems and big tech companies across the U.S., including Mayo Clinic, Intermountain Healthcare and Amazon, have formed a COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition. 

The healthcare coalition will bring together healthcare organizations, technology firms, academia and startups to coordinate pandemic response efforts using data and analytics. 

By pooling expertise, the COVID-19 Healthcare Coalition aims to flatten the pandemic's curve to preserve the healthcare delivery system targeting three main areas:

1. Working to understand the effectiveness of social distancing and other state-level measures to slow the spread of COVID-19

2. Better identifying individuals who need diagnostic tests

3. Aiding America's healthcare delivery system, focusing on staff, capacity and supplies

"With top experts and industry leaders sharing plans and resources – and working collaboratively – we can deploy resources more effectively and offer better situational awareness to those at the front lines," the coalition wrote on its website. 

The companies involved in the coalition are:

  • Amazon 
  • Arcadia.io
  • Athenahealth
  • Buoy Health
  • CommonWell Health Alliance
  • Epic
  • HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.)
  • Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City)
  • LabCorp
  • Leavitt Partners
  • MassChallenge
  • Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
  • Microsoft
  • MITRE
  • Rush University System for Health (Chicago)
  • Salesforce
  • UC Health System (Oakland, Calif.)

More articles on healthcare strategy:
How Americans are responding to coronavirus pandemic: 5 survey findings
New York urges insurers to release employed clinicians to help fight COVID-19
States race to boost hospital bed capacity: 5 updates 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Perspectives

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers