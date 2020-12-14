Where are the 16 Leapfrog 'F' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group gave 16 hospitals failing grades in its Fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grades released Dec. 14

The organization assigns letter grades every fall and spring to more than 2,600 acute care hospitals for patient safety performance. The data for this safety grades update does not yet include hospitals' performance during the height of COVID-19, Leapfrog said. This spring's update will be the first to incorporate pandemic response periods.

Here is a list of this fall's "F" hospitals, broken down by state:

Arkansas

Ouachita County Medical Center (Camden)

California

San Joaquin General Hospital (French Camp)

Florida

Bayfront Health Brooksville

Bayfront Health Seven Rivers (Crystal River)

Bayfront Health Spring Hill

Illinois

Gateway Regional Medical Center (Granite City)

John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital (Chicago)

Kansas

Southwest Medical Center (Liberal)

Missouri

St. Alexius Hospital-Broadway Campus (St. Louis)

North Dakota

Sanford Broadway Medical Center (Fargo)

New York

Ellis Hospital (Schenectady)

Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)

Oklahoma

Comanche County Memorial Hospital (Lawton)

South Carolina

MUSC Health-Marion Medical Center (Mullins)

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties

Tennessee

Tennova Healthcare-Harton (Tullahoma)

