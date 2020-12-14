Where are the 29 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?

The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grades Dec. 14, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to more than 2,600 acute care hospitals for patient safety performance.

Leapfrog has assigned letter grades to hospitals based on their patient safety performance twice annually since spring 2012, with 29 hospitals maintaining the highest possible grade 18 consecutive times.

The data for this safety grades update does not yet include hospitals' performance during the height of COVID-19, Leapfrog said. This spring's update will be the first to incorporate pandemic response periods.

Arizona

Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)

California

French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)

Colorado

Rose Medical Center (Denver)

Florida

AdventHealth Daytona Beach

Memorial Hospital Miramar

Illinois

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)

OSF St. Mary Medical Center (Galesburg)

University of Chicago Medical Center

Massachusetts

Beverly Hospital

Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Michigan

Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital (Commerce Township)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Mississippi

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)

North Carolina

Rex Hospital (Raleigh)

New Jersey

Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)

Ohio

OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)

Texas

Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

Virginia

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)

Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)

Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)

Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)

To view a list of the 16 hospitals that received "F's" from Leapfrog this fall, click here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

States that earned an F in social distancing

The most, least expensive states for an ER visit

10 states with the highest, lowest priority population for COVID-19 vaccines

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.