Where are the 29 Leapfrog straight-'A' hospitals?
The Leapfrog Group released its fall 2020 Hospital Safety Grades Dec. 14, assigning "A" through "F" letter grades to more than 2,600 acute care hospitals for patient safety performance.
Leapfrog has assigned letter grades to hospitals based on their patient safety performance twice annually since spring 2012, with 29 hospitals maintaining the highest possible grade 18 consecutive times.
The data for this safety grades update does not yet include hospitals' performance during the height of COVID-19, Leapfrog said. This spring's update will be the first to incorporate pandemic response periods.
Arizona
Mayo Clinic Hospital (Phoenix)
California
French Hospital Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)
Kaiser Permanente Orange County-Anaheim Medical Center
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center (San Luis Obispo)
Colorado
Rose Medical Center (Denver)
Florida
AdventHealth Daytona Beach
Memorial Hospital Miramar
Illinois
Elmhurst Memorial Hospital
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield)
OSF St. Mary Medical Center (Galesburg)
University of Chicago Medical Center
Massachusetts
Beverly Hospital
Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital (Boston)
Saint Anne's Hospital (Fall River)
Michigan
Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital (Commerce Township)
Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Mississippi
Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle (Columbus)
North Carolina
Rex Hospital (Raleigh)
New Jersey
Saint Barnabas Medical Center (Livingston)
Ohio
OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital
OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware)
Texas
Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
St. David's Medical Center (Austin)
Virginia
Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg)
Sentara CarePlex Hospital (Hampton)
Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk)
Sentara Obici Hospital (Suffolk)
Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Washington
Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle)
To view a list of the 16 hospitals that received "F's" from Leapfrog this fall, click here.
More articles on rankings and ratings:
States that earned an F in social distancing
The most, least expensive states for an ER visit
10 states with the highest, lowest priority population for COVID-19 vaccines
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.