100 of the largest hospitals and health systems in the US | 2026

The American hospital landscape is in constant motion.

Fueled by demographic shifts, consolidation pressures and a post-pandemic push to expand capacity, many of the nation’s largest health systems are growing at a remarkable pace by adding patient towers, absorbing regional competitors and scaling their workforces to meet rising demand. The result is an industry that looks different than it did a decade ago, with sprawling multistate systems now commanding hundreds of hospitals and thousands of beds across the country.

Below is Becker’s Healthcare’s annual look at the 40 largest health systems by number of hospitals and 60 largest hospitals by number of beds, offering a snapshot of the organizations shaping the future of American healthcare. Data was compiled by the Becker’s Healthcare editorial team based on the most recent data available in February 2026.

This is not a definitive list of all hospitals and health systems. If you have an addition or update to the list, please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com.

Health systems

HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 190 hospitals

Veterans Health Administration: 170 hospitals

CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 158 hospitals

LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 135 hospitals

Ascension (St. Louis): 119 hospitals

ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.): 94 hospitals

Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 92 hospitals

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 69 hospitals

Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 66 hospitals

Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 65 hospitals

AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 57 hospitals

Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 56 hospitals

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 53 hospitals

Providence (Renton, Wash.): 51 hospitals

Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 50 hospitals

Mercy (St. Louis): 50 hospitals

Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): 47 hospitals

Ochsner Health (New Orleans): 47 hospitals

Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.): 45 hospitals

UPMC (Pittsburgh): 40+ hospitals

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 40 hospitals

Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 38 hospitals

Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 34 hospitals

Great Plains Health Alliance (Wichita, Kan.): 32 hospitals

Banner Health (Phoenix): 33 hospitals

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): 33 hospitals

Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.): 30 hospitals

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 28 hospitals

Texas Health Resources (Arlington): 29 hospitals

Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): 29 hospitals

Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): 27 hospitals

Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta): 27 hospitals

Orlando (Fla.) Health: 25 hospitals

West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown): 25 hospitals

Baptist (Memphis, Tenn.): 24 hospitals

Community Hospital Corp. (Plano, Texas): 23 hospitals

SSM Health (St. Louis): 23 hospitals

Cleveland Clinic: 23 hospitals

Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): 21 hospitals

Indian Health Service (Rockville, Md.): 21 hospitals

Hospitals

AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.): 2,247 beds

Montefiore Medical Center (Bronx, N.Y.): 1,558 beds

Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami): 1,550 beds

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital: 1,541 beds

Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): 1,315 beds

Cleveland Clinic: 1,288 beds

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 1,265 beds

UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.): 1,207 beds

The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): 1,145 beds

UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.): 1,145 beds

Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): 1,139 beds

Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston): 1,137 beds

Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa, Okla.): 1,112 beds

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.): 1,106 beds

Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak, Mich.): 1,090 beds

Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus, N.J.): 1,070 beds

Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.): 1,064 beds

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 1,059 beds

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus): 1,059 beds

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): 1,043 beds

Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.): 1,039 beds

UH Cleveland Medical Center: 1,032 beds

Baptist Hospital of Miami (Fla.): 1,020 beds

UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill, N.C.): 1,000+ beds

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 1,000+ beds

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: 982 beds

ECU Health Medical Center (Greenville, N.C.): 974 beds

Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston): 973 beds

Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton, Ohio): 970 beds

Grady Hospital (Atlanta): 953 beds

Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): 943 beds

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center of Aurora Health Care (Milwaukee): 938 beds

Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.): 928 beds

Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia): 926 beds

Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas): 914 beds

MedStar Washington Hospital Center: 912 beds

Houston Methodist Hospital: 907 beds

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge, La.): 900 beds

The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City): 900+ beds

Medical City Dallas: 899 beds

Sarasota Memorial Hospital (Fla.): 897 beds

Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: 892 beds

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): 886 beds

Parkland Memorial Hospital (Dallas): 882 beds

Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (Houston): 881 beds

Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital: 881 beds

Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 879 beds

Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit, Mich.): 877 beds

Hartford (Conn.) Hospital: 867 beds

NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City): 862 beds

Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock (Ark.): 827 beds

New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.): 823 beds

Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus): 820 beds

Methodist Hospital (San Antonio): 811 beds

University of Chicago Medical Center: 811 beds

Orlando (Fla.) Health Orlando Regional Medical Center: 808 beds

Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston): 800+ beds

Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville, Tenn.): 800+ beds

Mayo Clinic Hospital-Methodist Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 794 beds