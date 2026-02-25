100 of the largest hospitals and health systems in the US | 2026

The American hospital landscape is in constant motion.
Fueled by demographic shifts, consolidation pressures and a post-pandemic push to expand capacity, many of the nation’s largest health systems are growing at a remarkable pace by adding patient towers, absorbing regional competitors and scaling their workforces to meet rising demand. The result is an industry that looks different than it did a decade ago, with sprawling multistate systems now commanding hundreds of hospitals and thousands of beds across the country.
Below is Becker’s Healthcare’s annual look at the 40 largest health systems by number of hospitals and 60 largest hospitals by number of beds, offering a snapshot of the organizations shaping the future of American healthcare. Data was compiled by the Becker’s Healthcare editorial team based on the most recent data available in February 2026.
This is not a definitive list of all hospitals and health systems. If you have an addition or update to the list, please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com.
Health systems
HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.): 190 hospitals
Veterans Health Administration: 170 hospitals
CommonSpirit Health (Chicago): 158 hospitals
LifePoint Health (Brentwood, Tenn.): 135 hospitals
Ascension (St. Louis): 119 hospitals
ScionHealth (Louisville, Ky.): 94 hospitals
Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.): 92 hospitals
Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): 69 hospitals
Christus Health (Irving, Texas): 66 hospitals
Community Health Systems (Franklin, Tenn.): 65 hospitals
AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.): 57 hospitals
Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 56 hospitals
Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas): 53 hospitals
Providence (Renton, Wash.): 51 hospitals
Tenet Healthcare (Dallas): 50 hospitals
Mercy (St. Louis): 50 hospitals
Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati): 47 hospitals
Ochsner Health (New Orleans): 47 hospitals
Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.): 45 hospitals
UPMC (Pittsburgh): 40+ hospitals
Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.): 40 hospitals
Avera Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.): 38 hospitals
Intermountain Healthcare (Salt Lake City): 34 hospitals
Great Plains Health Alliance (Wichita, Kan.): 32 hospitals
Banner Health (Phoenix): 33 hospitals
Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): 33 hospitals
Ardent Health Services (Nashville, Tenn.): 30 hospitals
Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): 28 hospitals
Texas Health Resources (Arlington): 29 hospitals
Universal Health Services (King of Prussia, Pa.): 29 hospitals
Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): 27 hospitals
Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta): 27 hospitals
Orlando (Fla.) Health: 25 hospitals
West Virginia University Health System (Morgantown): 25 hospitals
Baptist (Memphis, Tenn.): 24 hospitals
Community Hospital Corp. (Plano, Texas): 23 hospitals
SSM Health (St. Louis): 23 hospitals
Cleveland Clinic: 23 hospitals
Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.): 21 hospitals
Indian Health Service (Rockville, Md.): 21 hospitals
Hospitals
AdventHealth Orlando (Fla.): 2,247 beds
Montefiore Medical Center (Bronx, N.Y.): 1,558 beds
Jackson Memorial Hospital (Miami): 1,550 beds
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital: 1,541 beds
Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis): 1,315 beds
Cleveland Clinic: 1,288 beds
Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 1,265 beds
UAB Hospital (Birmingham, Ala.): 1,207 beds
The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore): 1,145 beds
UF Health Shands Hospital (Gainesville, Fla.): 1,145 beds
Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City): 1,139 beds
Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center (Houston): 1,137 beds
Saint Francis Hospital (Tulsa, Okla.): 1,112 beds
Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.): 1,106 beds
Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital (Royal Oak, Mich.): 1,090 beds
Bergen New Bridge Medical Center (Paramus, N.J.): 1,070 beds
Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center (Charlotte, N.C.): 1,064 beds
Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 1,059 beds
OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital (Columbus): 1,059 beds
Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor): 1,043 beds
Christiana Hospital (Newark, Del.): 1,039 beds
UH Cleveland Medical Center: 1,032 beds
Baptist Hospital of Miami (Fla.): 1,020 beds
UNC Hospitals (Chapel Hill, N.C.): 1,000+ beds
Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 1,000+ beds
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: 982 beds
ECU Health Medical Center (Greenville, N.C.): 974 beds
Texas Children’s Hospital (Houston): 973 beds
Miami Valley Hospital (Dayton, Ohio): 970 beds
Grady Hospital (Atlanta): 953 beds
Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago): 943 beds
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center of Aurora Health Care (Milwaukee): 938 beds
Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church, Va.): 928 beds
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia): 926 beds
Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas): 914 beds
MedStar Washington Hospital Center: 912 beds
Houston Methodist Hospital: 907 beds
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge, La.): 900 beds
The University of Kansas Hospital (Kansas City): 900+ beds
Medical City Dallas: 899 beds
Sarasota Memorial Hospital (Fla.): 897 beds
Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health: 892 beds
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles): 886 beds
Parkland Memorial Hospital (Dallas): 882 beds
Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center (Houston): 881 beds
Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital: 881 beds
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center (Winston-Salem, N.C.): 879 beds
Henry Ford Hospital (Detroit, Mich.): 877 beds
Hartford (Conn.) Hospital: 867 beds
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center (New York City): 862 beds
Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock (Ark.): 827 beds
New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.): 823 beds
Ohio State University Hospital (Columbus): 820 beds
Methodist Hospital (San Antonio): 811 beds
University of Chicago Medical Center: 811 beds
Orlando (Fla.) Health Orlando Regional Medical Center: 808 beds
Brigham and Women’s Hospital (Boston): 800+ beds
Vanderbilt University Hospital (Nashville, Tenn.): 800+ beds
Mayo Clinic Hospital-Methodist Campus (Rochester, Minn.): 794 beds