10 hardest-working US cities

Among U.S. cities, the hardest-working Americans live in Cheyenne, Wyo., according to an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the hardest-working cities, WalletHub compared 116 of the most populated cities across two dimensions, direct and indirect work factors. Analysts evaluated those dimensions using 11 metrics, ranging from average workweek hours to the share of residents who participate in local groups or organizations.

Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the hardest-working; cities’ weighted averages determined overall scores. More information about the methodology is available here.

Note: WalletHub used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Travel Association, Gallup, Social Science Research Council and Corporation for National & Community Service to create the ranking. Data for some metrics were only available at the state level.

The hardest-working cities in America, according to the analysis:

1. Cheyenne, Wyo.

2. Anchorage, Alaska

3. Washington, D.C.

4. Sioux Falls, S.D.

5. Irving, Texas

6. Nashville, Tenn.

7. Dallas

8. San Francisco

9. Denver

10. Austin, Texas

The cities at the bottom of the list, according to the analysis:

1. Burlington, Vt.

2. Detroit

3. Buffalo, N.Y.

4. Newark, N.J.

5. Toledo, Ohio

6. Bridgeport, Conn.

7. Columbia, S.C.

8. Providence, R.I.

9. Cleveland

10. Fresno, Calif.