5 states with the highest obesity rates

Mississippi is the state with the highest percentage of obese adults and children, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Percentage of obese adults and children was among the 31 metrics analysts examined to determine the most overweight states in the U.S. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the five states with the highest percentage of obese adults, according to the analysis:

1. Mississippi

2. West Virginia

3. Arkansas

4. Oklahoma

5. Tennessee

Here are the five states with the highest percentage of obese children, according to the analysis:

1. Mississippi

2. South Carolina

3. Louisiana

4. Kentucky

5. West Virginia

