10 best, worst cities for people with disabilities

Scottsdale, Ariz., is the best city in the U.S. for people with disabilities, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the best and worst cities for people with disabilities, analysts compared 182 U.S. cities, including the 150 most populated cities, on 34 metrics of disability-friendliness, ranging from physicians per capita to park accessibility. Each of the metrics fell into one of the following categories: quality of life, healthcare or economy. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best cities for people with disabilities, according to the analysis:

1. Scottsdale, Ariz.

2. St. Louis

3. South Burlington, Vt.

4. Huntington Beach, Calif.

5. Bismarck, N.D.

6. Minneapolis

7. Denver

8. Overland Park, Kan.

9. San Francisco

10. Pittsburgh

Here are the 10 worst cities for people with disabilities, according to the analysis:

1. Bridgeport, Conn.

2. Gulfport, Miss.

3. Providence, R.I.

4. New Haven, Conn.

5. Winston-Salem, N.C.

6. San Bernardino, Calif.

7. Worcester, Mass.

8. Juneau, Alaska

9. Knoxville, Tenn.

10. Moreno Valley, Calif.

