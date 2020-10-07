States ranked by uninsured rates
Texas has the highest uninsured rate in the U.S., and Massachusetts has the lowest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To measure the rates of uninsured by state, analysts compared the overall insurance rates of each state in 2019 using U.S. Census Bureau data. Analysts also examined the state rates based on age, race and income. Access more information about the methodology here.
Massachusetts has the lowest uninsured rate for adults and children, at 3.39 percent and 1.52 percent, respectively. In Texas, which ranked last, the children's uninsured rate is 12.75 percent and the adults' uninsured rate is 20.47 percent.
Here is each state ranked from lowest to highest uninsured rate, according to the analysis:
1. Massachusetts
2. Rhode Island
3. Hawaii
4. Vermont
5. Minnesota
6. Iowa
7. New York
8. Wisconsin
9. Pennsylvania
10. Michigan
11. Connecticut
12. Maryland
13. New Hampshire
14. Kentucky
15. Delaware
16. Ohio
17. Washington
18. West Virginia
19. North Dakota
20. Oregon
21. Illinois
22. California
23. New Jersey
24. Virginia
25. Colorado
26. Maine
27. Montana
28. Nebraska
29. Indiana
30. Louisiana
31. Arkansas
32. Kansas
33. Utah
34. Alabama
35. New Mexico
36. Missouri
37. Tennessee
38. South Dakota
39. Idaho
40. South Carolina
41. North Carolina
42. Arizona
43. Nevada
44. Alaska
45. Wyoming
46. Mississippi
47. Florida
48. Georgia
49. Oklahoma
50. Texas
