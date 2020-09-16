Hospital CEO turnover rate by state

Nationally, the annual turnover rate of hospital CEOs fell slightly to 17 percent in 2019, according to a report from the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Turnover rates for the previous five years have held steady at 18 percent, according to ACHE. The past eight years have been the longest period that hospital CEO turnover rates were 17 percent or higher since ACHE began tracking the statistic in the early 1980s.

Here is how the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico rank on hospital CEO turnover, from highest annual rate to lowest. The report is based on CEO changes reported to the American Hospital Association and confirmed by ACHE data and public sources:



Delaware: 40 percent

Alaska: 33 percent

Arizona: 32 percent

Colorado: 31 percent

Wyoming: 31 percent

Idaho: 28 percent

Oregon: 26 percent

Arkansas: 26 percent

Florida: 26 percent

Oklahoma: 23 percent

North Dakota: 23 percent

Rhode Island: 22 percent

Vermont: 21 percent

New Jersey: 21 percent

Pennsylvania: 21 percent

Montana: 20 percent

Louisiana: 20 percent

Texas: 20 percent

Hawaii: 19 percent

Michigan: 18 percent

New York: 17 percent

District of Columbia: 17 percent

Massachusetts: 17 percent

Minnesota: 17 percent

North Carolina: 17 percent

Illinois: 17 percent

Kansas: 16 percent

West Virginia: 16 percent

Connecticut: 16 percent

Alabama: 16 percent

Nevada: 16 percent

Virginia: 16 percent

Missouri: 15 percent

Nebraska: 15 percent

California: 14 percent

Tennessee: 14 percent

Georgia: 14 percent

South Carolina: 13 percent

Iowa: 12 percent

Ohio: 12 percent

Kentucky: 12 percent

Utah: 12 percent

Washington: 11 percent

Mississippi: 10 percent

Indiana: 10 percent

Maine: 10 percent

Wisconsin: 9 percent

New Mexico: 9 percent

New Hampshire: 8 percent

Maryland: 7 percent

Puerto Rico: 6 percent

South Dakota: 2 percent

View the full report here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

HCA co-founder, Epic CEO among 400 wealthiest Americans

National healthcare scorecard: Where does your state rank?

10 states with the highest, lowest vaccination rates



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.