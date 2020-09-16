Hospital CEO turnover rate by state
Nationally, the annual turnover rate of hospital CEOs fell slightly to 17 percent in 2019, according to a report from the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Turnover rates for the previous five years have held steady at 18 percent, according to ACHE. The past eight years have been the longest period that hospital CEO turnover rates were 17 percent or higher since ACHE began tracking the statistic in the early 1980s.
Here is how the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico rank on hospital CEO turnover, from highest annual rate to lowest. The report is based on CEO changes reported to the American Hospital Association and confirmed by ACHE data and public sources:
Delaware: 40 percent
Alaska: 33 percent
Arizona: 32 percent
Colorado: 31 percent
Wyoming: 31 percent
Idaho: 28 percent
Oregon: 26 percent
Arkansas: 26 percent
Florida: 26 percent
Oklahoma: 23 percent
North Dakota: 23 percent
Rhode Island: 22 percent
Vermont: 21 percent
New Jersey: 21 percent
Pennsylvania: 21 percent
Montana: 20 percent
Louisiana: 20 percent
Texas: 20 percent
Hawaii: 19 percent
Michigan: 18 percent
New York: 17 percent
District of Columbia: 17 percent
Massachusetts: 17 percent
Minnesota: 17 percent
North Carolina: 17 percent
Illinois: 17 percent
Kansas: 16 percent
West Virginia: 16 percent
Connecticut: 16 percent
Alabama: 16 percent
Nevada: 16 percent
Virginia: 16 percent
Missouri: 15 percent
Nebraska: 15 percent
California: 14 percent
Tennessee: 14 percent
Georgia: 14 percent
South Carolina: 13 percent
Iowa: 12 percent
Ohio: 12 percent
Kentucky: 12 percent
Utah: 12 percent
Washington: 11 percent
Mississippi: 10 percent
Indiana: 10 percent
Maine: 10 percent
Wisconsin: 9 percent
New Mexico: 9 percent
New Hampshire: 8 percent
Maryland: 7 percent
Puerto Rico: 6 percent
South Dakota: 2 percent
View the full report here.
More articles on rankings and ratings:
HCA co-founder, Epic CEO among 400 wealthiest Americans
National healthcare scorecard: Where does your state rank?
10 states with the highest, lowest vaccination rates
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.