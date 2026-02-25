25 medical schools that received the most NIH funding in 2025

By: Elizabeth Gregerson

The National Institutes of Health awarded $19.297 billion to 145 medical schools in fiscal 2025, according to data published by the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research. 

The fiscal 2025 funding was only slightly higher than fiscal 2024, which saw 148 medical schools receive $19.193 billion in funding.

The University of California San Francisco maintained the top spot on the list, receiving about $724 million in fiscal 2025 after receiving $726 million in fiscal 2024.

Research funding has been under scrutiny in recent years, with calls from the Trump administration to cap federal reimbursement of indirect research costs at 15%. Twenty-two states, led by attorneys general in Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan, sued the NIH, claiming the cap would violate federal law. 

A federal appeals court officially blocked the 15% cap in January, asserting it would violate both congressional appropriations law and the NIH’s own grant regulations.

Only two of the 145 medical schools that received research funding from the NIH in fiscal 2025 reported indirect costs under 15%. 

Here are the 25 medical schools that received the most funding for medical research in 2025 and the proportion of that funding that went to indirect costs:

RankNameTotal awardIndirect cost proportion
1University of California San Francisco$724,156,26328.1%
2Washington University in St. Louis$675,188,87327.1%
3University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)$622,537,28929.9%
4Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)$580,818,28630.9%
5Stanford (Calif.) University$573,897,71428.8%
6Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)$565,329,36628.2%
7Vanderbilt University (Nashville, Tenn.)$564,267,62326.1%
8University of Pittsburgh$555,351,23728.5%
9Duke University (Durham, N.C.)$514,509,01928.9%
10University of Michigan (Ann Arbor)$507,840,72427.7%
11Columbia University Health Sciences (New York City)$503,370,87330.2%
12Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine (New York City)$475,493,11831.5%
13New York University School of Medicine (New York City)$437,996,81031.9%
14University of California San Diego$426,788,84628.7%
15University of California Los Angeles$409,204,22823.4%
16Emory University (Atlanta)$385,377,12528.2%
17Northwestern University (Chicago)$384,786,25029.5%
18University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (N.C.)$353,001,81626.2%
19University of Washington (Seattle)$343,488,81627.9%
20Cornell University Weill Medical College (New York City)$316,504,58429.6%
21University of Colorado (Denver)$313,765,91826.3%
22University of Texas Southwestern (Dallas)$311,083,31333%
23Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)$302,914,01129.7%
24University of Wisconsin-Madison$297,229,32328.7%
25University of Minnesota (Minneapolis)$293,487,54128.5%

