25 medical schools that received the most NIH funding in 2025

The National Institutes of Health awarded $19.297 billion to 145 medical schools in fiscal 2025, according to data published by the Blue Ridge Institute for Medical Research.

The fiscal 2025 funding was only slightly higher than fiscal 2024, which saw 148 medical schools receive $19.193 billion in funding.

The University of California San Francisco maintained the top spot on the list, receiving about $724 million in fiscal 2025 after receiving $726 million in fiscal 2024.

Research funding has been under scrutiny in recent years, with calls from the Trump administration to cap federal reimbursement of indirect research costs at 15%. Twenty-two states, led by attorneys general in Massachusetts, Illinois and Michigan, sued the NIH, claiming the cap would violate federal law.

A federal appeals court officially blocked the 15% cap in January, asserting it would violate both congressional appropriations law and the NIH’s own grant regulations.

Only two of the 145 medical schools that received research funding from the NIH in fiscal 2025 reported indirect costs under 15%.

Here are the 25 medical schools that received the most funding for medical research in 2025 and the proportion of that funding that went to indirect costs: