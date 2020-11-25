States that earned an F in social distancing
Despite warnings from the CDC to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, cell phone tracking data shows Americans are still traveling for the holidays.
Unacast, a human mobility data company, developed a social distancing scoreboard as part of its COVID-19 Toolkit to grade states on how well people in each state are keeping their distance from others during the coronavirus pandemic.
The scoreboard uses its data from tracking mobile phone locations to gauge percent change in average distance traveled and non-essential visitation as well as the decrease in human encounters compared to the national baseline on Nov. 24.
Here are the 22 states in alphabetical order that received an F:
Alabama
Arkansas
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Indiana
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maryland
Massachusetts
Mississippi
Missouri
New Jersey
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Overall, the U.S. received a D- in social distancing.
More articles on coronavirus:
New York City adds COVID-19 checkpoints at bridges, crossings
Most Americans have not had COVID-19, antibody study suggests
CDC may shorten 14-day COVID-19 quarantine recommendation
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.