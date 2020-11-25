States that earned an F in social distancing

Despite warnings from the CDC to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, cell phone tracking data shows Americans are still traveling for the holidays.



Unacast, a human mobility data company, developed a social distancing scoreboard as part of its COVID-19 Toolkit to grade states on how well people in each state are keeping their distance from others during the coronavirus pandemic.



The scoreboard uses its data from tracking mobile phone locations to gauge percent change in average distance traveled and non-essential visitation as well as the decrease in human encounters compared to the national baseline on Nov. 24.



Here are the 22 states in alphabetical order that received an F:



Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas



Overall, the U.S. received a D- in social distancing.



