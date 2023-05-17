The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2023

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2023 County Health Rankings, which examine health outcomes and more than 90 health factors at the county level.
For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2022 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states.
Below is a list of the counties with the lowest-ranked health outcomes in each state. The overall health outcomes rank is weighted 50 percent by length of life and 50 percent by quality of life, each of which contains individual measures, such as premature death, low birthweight, life expectancy, and frequency of physical and mental distress.
Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here. Methodology details are available here. Find the listing of last year's healthiest counties per state here for comparison.
Alabama
Wilcox County
Alaska
Kusilvak County
Arizona
Apache County
Arkansas
Phillips County
California
Trinity County
Colorado
Otero County
Connecticut
Windham County
Delaware
Kent County
Florida
Union County
Georgia
Hancock County
Hawaii
Hawaii County
Idaho
Benewah County
Illinois
Alexander County
Indiana
Scott County
Iowa
Montgomery County
Kansas
Edwards County
Kentucky
Wolfe County
Louisiana
Bienville County
Maine
Washington County
Maryland
Baltimore City
Massachusetts
Hampden County
Michigan
Wayne County
Minnesota
Mahnomen County
Mississippi
Coahoma County
Missouri
Pemiscot County
Montana
Roosevelt County
Nebraska
Thurston County
Nevada
Mineral County
New Hampshire
Coos County
New Jersey
Salem County
New Mexico
McKinley County
New York
Bronx County
North Carolina
Robeson County
North Dakota
Sioux County
Ohio
Scioto County
Oklahoma
Harmon County
Oregon
Lake County
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia County
Rhode Island
Providence County
South Carolina
Allendale County
South Dakota
Buffalo County
Tennessee
Haywood County
Texas
Brooks County
Utah
San Juan County
Vermont
Bennington County
Virginia
Petersburg City
Washington
Ferry County
West Virginia
McDowell County
Wisconsin
Menominee County
Wyoming
Fremont County