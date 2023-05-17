The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2023

Molly Gamble (Twitter) -

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2023 County Health Rankings, which examine health outcomes and more than 90 health factors at the county level. 

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2022 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states. 

Below is a list of the counties with the lowest-ranked health outcomes in each state. The overall health outcomes rank is weighted 50 percent by length of life and 50 percent by quality of life, each of which contains individual measures, such as premature death, low birthweight, life expectancy, and frequency of physical and mental distress. 

Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here. Methodology details are available here. Find the listing of last year's healthiest counties per state here for comparison. 

Alabama
Wilcox County

Alaska
Kusilvak County

Arizona
Apache County

Arkansas
Phillips County

California
Trinity County

Colorado
Otero County

Connecticut
Windham County

Delaware
Kent County

Florida
Union County

Georgia
Hancock County

Hawaii
Hawaii County

Idaho
Benewah County

Illinois
Alexander County

Indiana
Scott County

Iowa
Montgomery County

Kansas
Edwards County

Kentucky
Wolfe County

Louisiana
Bienville County

Maine
Washington County

Maryland
Baltimore City

Massachusetts
Hampden County

Michigan
Wayne County

Minnesota
Mahnomen County

Mississippi
Coahoma County

Missouri
Pemiscot County

Montana
Roosevelt County

Nebraska
Thurston County 

Nevada
Mineral County

New Hampshire
Coos County

New Jersey
Salem County

New Mexico
McKinley County

New York
Bronx County 

North Carolina
Robeson County

North Dakota
Sioux County

Ohio
Scioto County  

Oklahoma 

Harmon County 

Oregon
Lake County 

Pennsylvania
Philadelphia County 

Rhode Island
Providence County

South Carolina
Allendale County

South Dakota
Buffalo County 

Tennessee
Haywood County

Texas
Brooks County

Utah
San Juan County

Vermont
Bennington County

Virginia
Petersburg City

Washington
Ferry County

West Virginia
McDowell County

Wisconsin
Menominee County

Wyoming
Fremont County

