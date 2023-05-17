The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2023

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison released their 2023 County Health Rankings, which examine health outcomes and more than 90 health factors at the county level.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2022 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states.

Below is a list of the counties with the lowest-ranked health outcomes in each state. The overall health outcomes rank is weighted 50 percent by length of life and 50 percent by quality of life, each of which contains individual measures, such as premature death, low birthweight, life expectancy, and frequency of physical and mental distress.

Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here. Methodology details are available here. Find the listing of last year's healthiest counties per state here for comparison.

Alabama

Wilcox County

Alaska

Kusilvak County

Arizona

Apache County

Arkansas

Phillips County

California

Trinity County

Colorado

Otero County

Connecticut

Windham County

Delaware

Kent County

Florida

Union County

Georgia

Hancock County

Hawaii

Hawaii County

Idaho

Benewah County

Illinois

Alexander County

Indiana

Scott County

Iowa

Montgomery County

Kansas

Edwards County

Kentucky

Wolfe County

Louisiana

Bienville County

Maine

Washington County

Maryland

Baltimore City

Massachusetts

Hampden County

Michigan

Wayne County

Minnesota

Mahnomen County

Mississippi

Coahoma County

Missouri

Pemiscot County

Montana

Roosevelt County

Nebraska

Thurston County

Nevada

Mineral County

New Hampshire

Coos County

New Jersey

Salem County

New Mexico

McKinley County

New York

Bronx County

North Carolina

Robeson County

North Dakota

Sioux County

Ohio

Scioto County

Oklahoma

Harmon County

Oregon

Lake County

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

Rhode Island

Providence County

South Carolina

Allendale County

South Dakota

Buffalo County

Tennessee

Haywood County

Texas

Brooks County

Utah

San Juan County

Vermont

Bennington County

Virginia

Petersburg City

Washington

Ferry County

West Virginia

McDowell County

Wisconsin

Menominee County

Wyoming

Fremont County