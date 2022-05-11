The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2022

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison have released their 2022 County Health Rankings.
For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2021 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states. (Out of the 3,195 counties assessed, 109 were not ranked.) Researchers use more than 30 measures to develop the rankings.
Below is a list of the county with the worst health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here.
Alabama
Wilcox County
Alaska
Kusilvak County
Arizona
Apache County
Arkansas
Phillips County
California
Trinity County
Colorado
Otero County
Connecticut
Windham County
Delaware
Kent County
Florida
Union County
Georgia
Hancock County
Hawaii
Hawaii County
Idaho
Benewah County
Illinois
Alexander County
Indiana
Crawford County
Iowa
Montgomery County
Kansas
Edwards County
Kentucky
Wolfe County
Louisiana
Bienville County
Maine
Washington County
Maryland
Baltimore City
Massachusetts
Hampden County
Michigan
Wayne County
Minnesota
Mahnomen County
Mississippi
Holmes County
Missouri
Pemiscot County
Montana
Roosevelt County
Nebraska
Thurston County
Nevada
Mineral County
New Hampshire
Coos County
New Jersey
Cumberland County
New Mexico
McKinley County
New York
Bronx County
North Carolina
Robeson County
North Dakota
Sioux County
Ohio
Scioto County
Oklahoma
Harmon County
Oregon
Lake County
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia County
Rhode Island
Providence County
South Carolina
Dillon County
South Dakota
Buffalo County
Tennessee
Haywood County
Texas
Brooks County
Utah
San Juan County
Vermont
Orleans County
Virginia
Petersburg City
Washington
Ferry County
West Virginia
McDowell County
Wisconsin
Menominee County
Wyoming
Fremont County