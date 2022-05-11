The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2022

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison have released their 2022 County Health Rankings.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2021 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states. (Out of the 3,195 counties assessed, 109 were not ranked.) Researchers use more than 30 measures to develop the rankings.

Below is a list of the county with the worst health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here

Alabama
Wilcox County

Alaska
Kusilvak County

Arizona
Apache County

Arkansas
Phillips County

California
Trinity County

Colorado
Otero County

Connecticut
Windham County

Delaware
Kent County

Florida 
Union County

Georgia
Hancock County

Hawaii
Hawaii County

Idaho
Benewah County

Illinois
Alexander County

Indiana
Crawford County

Iowa
Montgomery County

Kansas
Edwards County

Kentucky
Wolfe County

Louisiana
Bienville County

Maine
Washington County

Maryland
Baltimore City

Massachusetts
Hampden County

Michigan
Wayne County

Minnesota
Mahnomen County

Mississippi
Holmes County

Missouri
Pemiscot County

Montana
Roosevelt County

Nebraska
Thurston County 

Nevada 
Mineral County

New Hampshire
Coos County

New Jersey
Cumberland County

New Mexico
McKinley County

New York
Bronx County 

North Carolina 
Robeson County

North Dakota 
Sioux County

Ohio 
Scioto County  

Oklahoma 

Harmon County 

Oregon 
Lake County 

Pennsylvania 
Philadelphia County 

Rhode Island 
Providence County

South Carolina
Dillon County

South Dakota
Buffalo County 

Tennessee 
Haywood County

Texas
Brooks County

Utah
San Juan County

Vermont
Orleans County

Virginia
Petersburg City

Washington
Ferry County

West Virginia
McDowell County

Wisconsin
Menominee County

Wyoming
Fremont County

