The unhealthiest county in each US state | 2022

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute in Madison have released their 2022 County Health Rankings.

For the rankings, the organizations use county-level data collected between 2014 and 2021 to evaluate the health outcomes and factors of nearly all U.S. counties within states. (Out of the 3,195 counties assessed, 109 were not ranked.) Researchers use more than 30 measures to develop the rankings.

Below is a list of the county with the worst health outcomes — length and quality of life — in each state. Comprehensive county health rankings data is available here. Find rankings per state, county or ZIP Code here.

Alabama

Wilcox County

Alaska

Kusilvak County

Arizona

Apache County

Arkansas

Phillips County

California

Trinity County

Colorado

Otero County

Connecticut

Windham County

Delaware

Kent County

Florida

Union County

Georgia

Hancock County

Hawaii

Hawaii County

Idaho

Benewah County

Illinois

Alexander County

Indiana

Crawford County

Iowa

Montgomery County

Kansas

Edwards County

Kentucky

Wolfe County

Louisiana

Bienville County

Maine

Washington County

Maryland

Baltimore City

Massachusetts

Hampden County

Michigan

Wayne County

Minnesota

Mahnomen County

Mississippi

Holmes County

Missouri

Pemiscot County

Montana

Roosevelt County

Nebraska

Thurston County

Nevada

Mineral County

New Hampshire

Coos County

New Jersey

Cumberland County

New Mexico

McKinley County

New York

Bronx County

North Carolina

Robeson County

North Dakota

Sioux County

Ohio

Scioto County

Oklahoma

Harmon County

Oregon

Lake County

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia County

Rhode Island

Providence County

South Carolina

Dillon County

South Dakota

Buffalo County

Tennessee

Haywood County

Texas

Brooks County

Utah

San Juan County

Vermont

Orleans County

Virginia

Petersburg City

Washington

Ferry County

West Virginia

McDowell County

Wisconsin

Menominee County

Wyoming

Fremont County