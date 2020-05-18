States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases

Mackenzie Bean 

New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, more than doubling New Jersey's total, which has the second-most cases, according to The Washington Post.

The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state between Feb. 29 and May 18. The below figures represent data updated through 8:53 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state. 

States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29: 

  1. New York — 350,121 confirmed cases 
  2. New Jersey — 146,334
  3. Illinois — 94,191
  4. Massachusetts — 86,010
  5. California — 80,430
  6. Pennsylvania — 62,234
  7. Michigan — 51,142
  8. Texas — 47,784
  9. Florida — 46,442
  10. Maryland — 39,762
  11. Georgia — 37,910
  12. Connecticut — 37,419
  13. Louisiana — 34,432
  14. Virginia — 31,140
  15. Ohio — 27,923
  16. Indiana — 27,778
  17. Colorado — 21,938
  18. North Carolina — 18,512
  19. Washington — 18,433
  20. Tennessee — 17,388
  21. Minnesota — 15,668
  22. Iowa — 14,643
  23. Arizona — 13,937
  24. Rhode Island — 12,674
  25. Wisconsin — 12,543
  26. Alabama — 12,042
  27. Mississippi — 11,296
  28. Missouri — 10,789
  29. Nebraska — 10,348
  30. South Carolina — 8,816
  31. Kansas — 7,941
  32. Kentucky — 7,688
  33. Delaware — 7,670
  34. District of Columbia — 7,270
  35. Utah — 7,238
  36. Nevada — 6,857
  37. New Mexico — 5,938
  38. Oklahoma — 5,310
  39. Arkansas — 4,759
  40. South Dakota — 3,987
  41. Oregon — 3,623
  42. New Hampshire — 3,596
  43. Idaho — 2,419
  44. North Dakota — 1,900
  45. Maine — 1,687
  46. West Virginia — 1,490
  47. Vermont — 940
  48. Wyoming — 754
  49. Hawaii — 640
  50. Montana — 468
  51. Alaska — 396

