States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases
New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, more than doubling New Jersey's total, which has the second-most cases, according to The Washington Post.
The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state between Feb. 29 and May 18. The below figures represent data updated through 8:53 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state.
States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29:
- New York — 350,121 confirmed cases
- New Jersey — 146,334
- Illinois — 94,191
- Massachusetts — 86,010
- California — 80,430
- Pennsylvania — 62,234
- Michigan — 51,142
- Texas — 47,784
- Florida — 46,442
- Maryland — 39,762
- Georgia — 37,910
- Connecticut — 37,419
- Louisiana — 34,432
- Virginia — 31,140
- Ohio — 27,923
- Indiana — 27,778
- Colorado — 21,938
- North Carolina — 18,512
- Washington — 18,433
- Tennessee — 17,388
- Minnesota — 15,668
- Iowa — 14,643
- Arizona — 13,937
- Rhode Island — 12,674
- Wisconsin — 12,543
- Alabama — 12,042
- Mississippi — 11,296
- Missouri — 10,789
- Nebraska — 10,348
- South Carolina — 8,816
- Kansas — 7,941
- Kentucky — 7,688
- Delaware — 7,670
- District of Columbia — 7,270
- Utah — 7,238
- Nevada — 6,857
- New Mexico — 5,938
- Oklahoma — 5,310
- Arkansas — 4,759
- South Dakota — 3,987
- Oregon — 3,623
- New Hampshire — 3,596
- Idaho — 2,419
- North Dakota — 1,900
- Maine — 1,687
- West Virginia — 1,490
- Vermont — 940
- Wyoming — 754
- Hawaii — 640
- Montana — 468
- Alaska — 396
