States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases

New York has the most confirmed COVID-19 cases of all U.S. states, more than doubling New Jersey's total, which has the second-most cases, according to The Washington Post.

The Post used internal data and data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University to break down the number of confirmed cases in each state between Feb. 29 and May 18. The below figures represent data updated through 8:53 a.m. CDT. The Post noted these figures are provisional and may be revised by each state.

States ranked by confirmed COVID-19 cases since Feb. 29:

New York — 350,121 confirmed cases New Jersey — 146,334 Illinois — 94,191 Massachusetts — 86,010 California — 80,430 Pennsylvania — 62,234 Michigan — 51,142 Texas — 47,784 Florida — 46,442 Maryland — 39,762 Georgia — 37,910 Connecticut — 37,419 Louisiana — 34,432 Virginia — 31,140 Ohio — 27,923 Indiana — 27,778 Colorado — 21,938 North Carolina — 18,512 Washington — 18,433 Tennessee — 17,388 Minnesota — 15,668 Iowa — 14,643 Arizona — 13,937 Rhode Island — 12,674 Wisconsin — 12,543 Alabama — 12,042 Mississippi — 11,296 Missouri — 10,789 Nebraska — 10,348 South Carolina — 8,816 Kansas — 7,941 Kentucky — 7,688 Delaware — 7,670 District of Columbia — 7,270 Utah — 7,238 Nevada — 6,857 New Mexico — 5,938 Oklahoma — 5,310 Arkansas — 4,759 South Dakota — 3,987 Oregon — 3,623 New Hampshire — 3,596 Idaho — 2,419 North Dakota — 1,900 Maine — 1,687 West Virginia — 1,490 Vermont — 940 Wyoming — 754 Hawaii — 640 Montana — 468 Alaska — 396

To learn more, click here.



