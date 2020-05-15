Top 10 specialties with highest percentage of female physicians

Obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics have the highest percentages of female physicians compared to other medical specialties, according to a new Medscape survey.

Medscape, a medical news website, surveyed 17,461 U.S. physicians in more than 30 specialties from Oct. 4, 2019, through Feb. 10.



Here are 10 medical specialties with the highest percentage of female physicians:



• Obstetrics and gynecology: 58 percent

• Pediatrics: 58 percent

• Rheumatology: 54 percent

• Dermatology: 49 percent

• Diabetes and endocrinology: 45 percent

• Family medicine: 43 percent

• Psychiatry: 43 percent

• Pathology: 40 percent

• Internal medicine: 36 percent

• Infectious diseases: 36 percent



