20 largest healthcare companies in the world

Forbes has released its 18th annual list of the 2,000 largest public companies in the world, with 20 healthcare companies in the top 200.

For the annual list, Forbes ranks companies using a composite score of revenue, market value, profits and assets. JPMorgan Chase was the No. 1 company on the list for the second year in a row, with $3.1 trillion in assets as of the 12 months ending April 30.

Here are the 20 biggest publicly traded companies in the healthcare industry accompanied by their ranking:

24. UnitedHealth Group

34. Johnson & Johnson

40. CVS Health

49. Pfizer

63. Cigna

68. Novartis

74. Roche

92. Merck

97. GlaxoSmithKline

102. Bayer

105. Anthem

117. Sanofi

119. AbbVie

129. Medtronic

136. Walgreens

138. Bristol-Myers Squibb

158. Abbott Laboratories

162. Amgen

184. Thermo Fisher Scientific

186. Gilead Sciences

