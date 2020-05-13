20 largest healthcare companies in the world
Forbes has released its 18th annual list of the 2,000 largest public companies in the world, with 20 healthcare companies in the top 200.
For the annual list, Forbes ranks companies using a composite score of revenue, market value, profits and assets. JPMorgan Chase was the No. 1 company on the list for the second year in a row, with $3.1 trillion in assets as of the 12 months ending April 30.
Here are the 20 biggest publicly traded companies in the healthcare industry accompanied by their ranking:
24. UnitedHealth Group
34. Johnson & Johnson
40. CVS Health
49. Pfizer
63. Cigna
68. Novartis
74. Roche
92. Merck
97. GlaxoSmithKline
102. Bayer
105. Anthem
117. Sanofi
119. AbbVie
129. Medtronic
136. Walgreens
138. Bristol-Myers Squibb
158. Abbott Laboratories
162. Amgen
184. Thermo Fisher Scientific
186. Gilead Sciences
