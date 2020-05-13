20 largest healthcare companies in the world

Forbes has released its 18th annual list of the 2,000 largest public companies in the world, with 20 healthcare companies in the top 200.  

For the annual list, Forbes ranks companies using a composite score of revenue, market value, profits and assets. JPMorgan Chase was the No. 1 company on the list for the second year in a row, with $3.1 trillion in assets as of the 12 months ending April 30. 

Here are the 20 biggest publicly traded companies in the healthcare industry accompanied by their ranking: 

24. UnitedHealth Group

34. Johnson & Johnson

40. CVS Health 

49. Pfizer 

63. Cigna 

68. Novartis 

74. Roche 

92. Merck 

97. GlaxoSmithKline 

102. Bayer 

105. Anthem 

117. Sanofi 

119. AbbVie

129. Medtronic 

136. Walgreens 

138. Bristol-Myers Squibb 

158. Abbott Laboratories 

162. Amgen 

184. Thermo Fisher Scientific 

186. Gilead Sciences 

