Where patients are staying home least: State-by-state breakdown

About 25 million more people left their homes each day last week compared to the last six weeks, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

NYT analyzed cellphone data from the location analysis company Cuebiq covering 15 million people nationwide between Feb. 1 and May 8.

Last week, an estimated 36.1 percent of U.S. residents stayed home, down from 43.8 percent between March 20 and April 30. More people stayed home in states that still have shelter-in-place orders in effect, compared to areas that have eased some restrictions.

To assess these changes at a state level, NYT looked at the estimated proportion of residents who stayed home during the peak period of sheltering in place compared to how many stayed home last week. Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the findings:

States with stay-at-home orders in effect

Note: These states had orders in place through May 8. Some may have lifted stay-at-home restrictions since then.

Michigan: 10.9 percent decrease in people staying at home

Minnesota: 8.9 percent

Vermont: 8.9 percent

Wisconsin: 8.7 percent

Ohio: 8.6 percent

Maine: 8.4 percent

New Jersey: 8.3 percent

New Hampshire: 8.2 percent

Louisiana: 8.2 percent

Pennsylvania: 8.1 percent

Connecticut: 8.1 percent

Illinois: 8.1 percent

New York: 8 percent

Massachusetts: 7.8 percent

Rhode Island: 7.5 percent

California: 7.1 percent

Delaware: 6.7 percent

Nevada: 6.7 percent

Washington: 6.6 percent

Kentucky: 6.5 percent

North Carolina: 6.4 percent

Oregon: 6.1 percent

Hawaii: 6 percent

Maryland: 5.9 percent

Virginia: 5.8 percent

New Mexico: 5.6 percent

Arizona: 5 percent

States that lifted stay-at-home orders between May 1-8

Indiana: 9 percent decrease in people staying at home

Georgia: 8.5 percent

Missouri: 8.4 percent

Tennessee: 8.4 percent

Texas: 8.1 percent

Idaho: 8.1 percent

Kansas: 7.7 percent

Florida: 7.3 percent

West Virginia: 7.2 percent

South Carolina: 7.1 percent

States that lifted stay-at-home orders on or before April 30

Alaska: 10.1 percent decrease in people staying at home

Montana: 9.5 percent

Colorado: 9.2 percent

Alabama: 8.2 percent

Mississippi: 7.7 percent

States that did not implement stay-at-home orders

North Dakota: 9 percent decrease in people staying at home

Oklahoma: 8.7 percent

Utah: 8.2 percent

Wyoming: 7.7 percent

South Dakota: 7.6 percent

Iowa: 7.5 percent

Arkansas: 7.3 percent

Nebraska: 6.5 percent



To view NYT's full rankings, click here.

More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 cities most, least likely to bounce back from pandemic, per Moody’s Analytics

Most-Googled diseases in each state

10 states with most, least vulnerable populations to COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.