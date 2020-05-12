10 cities most, least likely to bounce back from pandemic, per Moody’s Analytics

Boise, Idaho, and Denver are among the U.S. cities with the best potential for recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, while Detroit and Los Angeles are among the cities that will struggle the most to recover, a new analysis shows, according to Forbes.

The analysis, from Moody’s Analytics, considered several measures, including population density, educational attainment and regional exposure to COVID-19. For more information on the data, click here.

Note: Cities are listed alphabetically in both lists.

The 10 cities best-positioned to recover:

● Boise, Idaho

● Denver

● Durham, N.C.

● Madison, Wis.

● Provo, Utah

● Raleigh, N.C.

● Salt Lake City

● San Jose, Calif.

● Tucson, Ariz.

● Washington, D.C.

The 10 cities worst-positioned to recover:

● Detroit

● Honolulu, Hawaii

● Los Angeles

● McAllen, Texas

● Miami

● New Haven, Conn.

● New York City

● Philadelphia

● Stockton, Calif.

● Tampa, Fla.

