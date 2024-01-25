Physician burnout, average pay for 25 specialties

Mackenzie Bean (Twitter) -

Plastic surgeons have the highest annual compensation and lowest burnout rate of all specialties, while pediatricians have the lowest annual compensation and report the fifth highest rate of burnout, Medscape data shows.

Medscape released its "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" Jan. 24, which details burnout rates across 25 specialties. The report is based on survey responses from 9,226 U.S. physicians collected between July 5 and Oct. 9. 

To understand how burnout rates compare to compensation across specialties, Becker's cross-referenced this data with Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" released in April. 

For the report, Medscape polled 10,011 U.S. physicians between Oct. 7, 2022, and Jan. 16, 2023. Annual compensation reflects salary, bonus and profit-sharing contributions for employed physicians, and earnings after taxes and pre-income tax-deductible business expenses for self-employed physicians. Only full-time salaries are used in calculations. 

Burnout rates and annual compensation figures for 25 specialties: 

Specialty

Percentage of physicians reporting burnout

Annual compensation 

Emergency medicine

63%

$352,000

OB-GYN

53%

$337,000

Oncology

53%

$463,000

Pediatrics

51%

$251,000 

Family medicine

51%

$255,000

Radiology

51%

$483,000

Pulmonary medicine

50%

$378,000 

Anesthesiology

50%

$448,000 

Gastroenterology

50%

$501,000 

Internal medicine

50%

$273,000 

Urology

49%

$506,000

Cardiology

47%

$507,000 

Nephrology

46%

$312,000 

Physical medicine and rehabilitation

46%

$306,000 

Dermatology

46%

$443,000 

Critical care

45%

$406,000

Surgery, general

45%

$412,000 

Diabetes and endocrinology

44%

$267,000

Neurology

44%

$313,000

Orthopedics

44%

$573,000 

Otolaryngology

43%

$485,000 

Pathology

41%

$339,000 

Psychiatry

39%

$309,000 

Ophthalmology

39%

$388,000

Plastic surgery

37%

$619,000




Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles