Physician burnout, average pay for 25 specialties

Plastic surgeons have the highest annual compensation and lowest burnout rate of all specialties, while pediatricians have the lowest annual compensation and report the fifth highest rate of burnout, Medscape data shows.

Medscape released its "Physician Burnout and Depression Report" Jan. 24, which details burnout rates across 25 specialties. The report is based on survey responses from 9,226 U.S. physicians collected between July 5 and Oct. 9.

To understand how burnout rates compare to compensation across specialties, Becker's cross-referenced this data with Medscape's 2023 "Physician Compensation Report" released in April.

For the report, Medscape polled 10,011 U.S. physicians between Oct. 7, 2022, and Jan. 16, 2023. Annual compensation reflects salary, bonus and profit-sharing contributions for employed physicians, and earnings after taxes and pre-income tax-deductible business expenses for self-employed physicians. Only full-time salaries are used in calculations.

Burnout rates and annual compensation figures for 25 specialties:

Specialty Percentage of physicians reporting burnout Annual compensation Emergency medicine 63% $352,000 OB-GYN 53% $337,000 Oncology 53% $463,000 Pediatrics 51% $251,000 Family medicine 51% $255,000 Radiology 51% $483,000 Pulmonary medicine 50% $378,000 Anesthesiology 50% $448,000 Gastroenterology 50% $501,000 Internal medicine 50% $273,000 Urology 49% $506,000 Cardiology 47% $507,000 Nephrology 46% $312,000 Physical medicine and rehabilitation 46% $306,000 Dermatology 46% $443,000 Critical care 45% $406,000



Surgery, general 45% $412,000 Diabetes and endocrinology 44% $267,000 Neurology 44% $313,000 Orthopedics 44% $573,000 Otolaryngology 43% $485,000 Pathology 41% $339,000 Psychiatry 39% $309,000 Ophthalmology 39% $388,000 Plastic surgery 37% $619,000







