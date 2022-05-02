20 hospitals with the most ER visits

Here are 20 U.S. hospitals that had the most emergency room visits in 2021.

Totals represent the number of emergency room visits tallied for a single facility, rather than total ER visits for a whole health system.

Figures were self-reported to Becker's by individual hospitals. The most recent past version of this list was published in 2020, looking at ER visits for 2019. A comparison of the two suggests ER visits are still down from 2019 levels amid the pandemic.

Reporting periods represent either calendar year or fiscal year 2021. Hospitals reporting figures based on a fiscal year are denoted with an asterisk. Start and end dates for the fiscal year may vary by hospital.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you have an addition or an update for this list, please contact Mackenzie Bean at mbean@beckershealthcare.com.