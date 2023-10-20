39 hospitals with the most ED visits in 2022

Per data collected by Becker's, Parkland Health and Hospital System reported the highest volume of emergency department visits in 2022.
The below figures indicate the number of emergency department visits seen by a single facility, not the total ED visits seen by the entire health system.
Becker's collected these self-reported totals from individual hospitals. The most recent version of this list reported ED visits for 2021, and most hospitals saw increased visits in 2022.
Hospitals reported data from either calendar year or fiscal year 2022. Figures based on a fiscal year are marked with an asterisk. Start and end dates for the fiscal year may vary by hospital.
This is not an exhaustive list. If you have an addition or an update for this list, please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com.
- Parkland Health and Hospital System (Dallas) — 226,178 visits*
- Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Medical Center — 199,927 visits*
- Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital (Puyallup, Wash.) — 162,390 visits
- Inova Fairfax Hospital — 162,335 visits
- Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital — 147,385 visits*
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln — 145,864 visits
- Los Angeles General — 143,580 visits
- WakeMed Raleigh (N.C.) Campus — 137,402 visits
- Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta) — 135,000 visits
- Boston Medical Center — 131,638 visits*
- Montefiore Medical Center-Moses Campus (New York City) — 131,092 visits
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst — 127,254 visits
- John Peter Smith Hospital (Fort Worth, Texas) — 125,812 visits*
- Antelope Valley Medical Center — 125,000 visits*
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center (Fayetteville, N.C.) — 124,238 visits
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County — 121,506 vists
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak (Mich.) — 119,812 visits
- SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Oklahoma City (Okla.) — 117,678 visits
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) — 117,255 visits*
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital (Marietta, Ga.) — 116,857 visits
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital (Aurora, Colo.) — 114,405 visits*
- St. Joseph's University Medical Center (Paterson, N.J.) — 112,690 visits
- University Medical Center of Southern Nevada (Las Vegas) — 112,215 visits
- Baystate Medical Center (Springfield, Mass.) — 112,135 visits*
- University of Michigan Health - Ann Arbor — 111,247 visits*
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth — 109,424 visits
- Banner Desert Medical Center (Mesa, Ariz.) — 109,347 visits
- Denver Health Medical Center — 108,562 visits
- Hartford (Conn.) Hospital — 108,249 visits*
- University Health Hospital (San Antonio, Texas) — 107,405 visits
- Morristown (N.J.) Medical Center — 103,674 visits
- Reading Hospital-Tower Health (West Reading, Pa.) — 103,201 visits*
- Tucson Medical Center — 99,854 visits.
- Stanford Medicine-Palo Alto (Calif.) campus — 97,698 visits*
- Children's Medical Center Dallas — 97,443 visits
- Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis, Md.) — 96,476 visits
- MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital (Yakima, Wash.) — 90,053 visits
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central (Colorado Springs, Colo.) — 83,203 visits*
- UMass Memorial Medical Center (Worcester) — 82,262 visits*