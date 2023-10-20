39 hospitals with the most ED visits in 2022

Per data collected by Becker's, Parkland Health and Hospital System reported the highest volume of emergency department visits in 2022.

The below figures indicate the number of emergency department visits seen by a single facility, not the total ED visits seen by the entire health system.

Becker's collected these self-reported totals from individual hospitals. The most recent version of this list reported ED visits for 2021, and most hospitals saw increased visits in 2022.

Hospitals reported data from either calendar year or fiscal year 2022. Figures based on a fiscal year are marked with an asterisk. Start and end dates for the fiscal year may vary by hospital.

This is not an exhaustive list. If you have an addition or an update for this list, please contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com.



