Hospital CEO turnover rate by state

Nationally, 16 percent of hospital CEOs left their roles in 2020, an annual turnover rate that is the lowest calculated since 2011, according to a report from the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional society.

While this rate is decreased compared to 17 percent in 2019 and 18 percent in 2018, recent data suggests turnover remains relatively stable, American College of Healthcare Executives President and CEO Deborah Bowen said in a news release. She said turnover has been driven by leaders moving to other roles or departing organizations, among other factors.

Based on American College of Healthcare Executives data, data from the American Hospital Association, and public sources, here is how the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico rank on annual hospital CEO turnover, in descending order.

District of Columbia: 40 percent

Maryland: 33 percent

Wyoming: 30 percent

Washington: 29 percent

North Carolina: 29 percent

New Mexico: 29 percent

Arizona: 26 percent

Delaware: 25 percent

South Carolina: 24 percent

Hawaii: 24 percent

Utah: 22 percent

West Virginia: 22 percent

Kansas: 22 percent

Michigan: 21 percent

Connecticut: 21 percent

Virginia: 21 percent

Colorado: 20 percent

Wisconsin: 19 percent

Nevada: 19 percent

Maine: 18 percent

Illinois: 18 percent

Idaho: 18 percent

Ohio: 18 percent

Alabama: 17 percent

Pennsylvania: 17 percent

Texas: 16 percent

Georgia: 16 percent

New Hampshire: 16 percent

Missouri: 16 percent

Tennessee: 14 percent

New Jersey: 14 percent

New York: 14 percent

Minnesota: 13 percent

Kentucky: 13 percent

Mississippi: 13 percent

Montana: 12 percent

South Dakota: 12 percent

Florida: 12 percent

Louisiana: 12 percent

California: 11 percent

Arkansas: 11 percent

Puerto Rico: 11 percent

Oklahoma: 10 percent

Nebraska: 10 percent

Indiana: 10 percent

Alaska: 10 percent

North Dakota: 10 percent

Oregon: 9 percent

Iowa: 8 percent

Vermont: 7 percent

Massachusetts: 6 percent

Rhode Island: 0 percent

View the full report here.