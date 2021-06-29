Hospital CEO turnover rate by state

Nationally, 16 percent of hospital CEOs left their roles in 2020, an annual turnover rate that is the lowest calculated since 2011, according to a report from the American College of Healthcare Executives, an international professional society.
While this rate is decreased compared to 17 percent in 2019 and 18 percent in 2018, recent data suggests turnover remains relatively stable, American College of Healthcare Executives President and CEO Deborah Bowen said in a news release. She said turnover has been driven by leaders moving to other roles or departing organizations, among other factors.
Based on American College of Healthcare Executives data, data from the American Hospital Association, and public sources, here is how the 50 states plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico rank on annual hospital CEO turnover, in descending order.
District of Columbia: 40 percent
Maryland: 33 percent
Wyoming: 30 percent
Washington: 29 percent
North Carolina: 29 percent
New Mexico: 29 percent
Arizona: 26 percent
Delaware: 25 percent
South Carolina: 24 percent
Hawaii: 24 percent
Utah: 22 percent
West Virginia: 22 percent
Kansas: 22 percent
Michigan: 21 percent
Connecticut: 21 percent
Virginia: 21 percent
Colorado: 20 percent
Wisconsin: 19 percent
Nevada: 19 percent
Maine: 18 percent
Illinois: 18 percent
Idaho: 18 percent
Ohio: 18 percent
Alabama: 17 percent
Pennsylvania: 17 percent
Texas: 16 percent
Georgia: 16 percent
New Hampshire: 16 percent
Missouri: 16 percent
Tennessee: 14 percent
New Jersey: 14 percent
New York: 14 percent
Minnesota: 13 percent
Kentucky: 13 percent
Mississippi: 13 percent
Montana: 12 percent
South Dakota: 12 percent
Florida: 12 percent
Louisiana: 12 percent
California: 11 percent
Arkansas: 11 percent
Puerto Rico: 11 percent
Oklahoma: 10 percent
Nebraska: 10 percent
Indiana: 10 percent
Alaska: 10 percent
North Dakota: 10 percent
Oregon: 9 percent
Iowa: 8 percent
Vermont: 7 percent
Massachusetts: 6 percent
Rhode Island: 0 percent
View the full report here.