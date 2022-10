Healthgrades' 50 best hospitals for surgical care 

Healthgrades named the recipients of its 2023 Specialty Excellence Awards Oct. 25, including the top hospitals for surgical care.

Using 2019-2021 Medicare Provider Analysis and Review data, Healthgrades analyzed risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for 15 of the most common in-hospital surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, joint replacement, prostate, spine and gastrointestinal surgeries. View the full methodology here.

Healthgrades named the 50 top-performing hospitals to its list of America's 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care.

California

Eisenhower Medical Center(Rancho Mirage, Calif.)

Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center

Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Providence Saint John's Health Center (Santa Monica)

Redlands Community Hospital

Scripps Green Hospital (La Jolla)





Colorado

Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins)

Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)





Delaware

Christiana Hospital (Newark)





Florida

Adventhealth Orlando

Bethesda Hospital East (Boynton Beach)

Coral Gables Hospital

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital (Port Charlotte)

HCA Florida JFK Hospital (Atlantis)

HCA Florida Kendall Hospital (Miami)

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital (Brooksville)

HCA Florida Ocala Hospital

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital (Kissimmee)

HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital (Port Saint Lucie)



Kansas

Menorah Medical Center (Overland Park)





Maryland

Anne Arundel Medical Center (Annapolis)

Mercy Medical Center (Baltimore)

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (Towson)



Michigan

Holland Hospital



Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)

Mercy Hospital (Coon Rapids)

United Hospital (Saint Paul)





Missouri

Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)

Mercy Hospital Springfield



New Jersey

Community Medical Center (Toms River)





New York

Maimonides Medical Center (New York City)





Ohio

Cleveland Clinic





South Carolina

Prisma Health Baptist Hospital (Columbia)

St. Francis Downtown (Greenville)





Tennessee

Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

Tristar Summit Medical Center (Hermitage)





Texas

Corpus Christi Medical Center-Bay Area

HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake (Webster)

HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood

St. David's Medical Center (Austin)

St. David's South Austin Medical Center





Virginia

Chippenham Hospital (Richmond)

Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

Reston Hospital Center





West Virginia

Cabell Huntington Hospital