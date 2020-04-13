COVID-19 tests performed, state by state
In the U.S., 2.83 million tests have performed for the novel coronavirus, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by number the tests performed per the latest data available April 13:
1. New York: 461,601
2. California: 203,528
3. Florida: 186,193
4. New Jersey: 126,735
5. Pennsylvania: 124,890
6. Texas: 124,533
7. Massachusetts: 116,730
8. Louisiana: 104,045
9. Illinois: 100,735
10. Washington: 93,802
11. Michigan: 79,437
12. Tennessee: 70,677
13. Ohio: 63,243
14. North Carolina: 62,139
15. Georgia: 54,551
16. Maryland: 51,751
17. Missouri: 45,200
18. Utah: 44,234
19. Indiana: 42,489
20. Arizona: 42,109
21. Virginia: 41,874
22. Connecticut: 41,220
23. Wisconsin: 39,257
24. Minnesota: 37,421
25. Colorado: 37,153
26. South Carolina: 31,425
27. New Mexico: 30,515
28. Oregon: 29,758
29. Kentucky: 25,866
30. Nevada: 24,611
31. Oklahoma: 22,760
32. Alabama: 21,669
33. Mississippi: 21,413
34. Rhode Island: 20,350
35. Arkansas: 19,722
36. Hawaii: 18,844
37. Iowa: 17,592
38. West Virginia: 16,257
39. Idaho: 14,881
40. Kansas: 13,253
41. Delaware: 11,820
42. New Hampshire: 11,332
43. Nebraska: 10,972
44. District of Columbia: 10,934
45. Vermont: 10,365
46. North Dakota: 10,350
47. Montana: 8,913
48. South Dakota: 8,553
49. Alaska: 8,038
50. Maine: 6,721
51. Wyoming: 5,571
More articles on rankings and ratings:
10 best, worst states to practice medicine
20 top rural & community hospitals
100 top critical access hospitals, state by state
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.