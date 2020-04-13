COVID-19 tests performed, state by state

In the U.S., 2.83 million tests have performed for the novel coronavirus, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by number the tests performed per the latest data available April 13:

1. New York: 461,601

2. California: 203,528

3. Florida: 186,193

4. New Jersey: 126,735

5. Pennsylvania: 124,890

6. Texas: 124,533

7. Massachusetts: 116,730

8. Louisiana: 104,045

9. Illinois: 100,735

10. Washington: 93,802

11. Michigan: 79,437

12. Tennessee: 70,677

13. Ohio: 63,243

14. North Carolina: 62,139

15. Georgia: 54,551

16. Maryland: 51,751

17. Missouri: 45,200

18. Utah: 44,234

19. Indiana: 42,489



20. Arizona: 42,109



21. Virginia: 41,874



22. Connecticut: 41,220



23. Wisconsin: 39,257



24. Minnesota: 37,421

25. Colorado: 37,153

26. South Carolina: 31,425



27. New Mexico: 30,515



28. Oregon: 29,758



29. Kentucky: 25,866



30. Nevada: 24,611

31. Oklahoma: 22,760

32. Alabama: 21,669

33. Mississippi: 21,413

34. Rhode Island: 20,350

35. Arkansas: 19,722



36. Hawaii: 18,844

37. Iowa: 17,592

38. West Virginia: 16,257

39. Idaho: 14,881

40. Kansas: 13,253



41. Delaware: 11,820



42. New Hampshire: 11,332

43. Nebraska: 10,972



44. District of Columbia: 10,934



45. Vermont: 10,365



46. North Dakota: 10,350



47. Montana: 8,913

48. South Dakota: 8,553



49. Alaska: 8,038



50. Maine: 6,721



51. Wyoming: 5,571

