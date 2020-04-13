COVID-19 tests performed, state by state

In the U.S., 2.83 million tests have performed for the novel coronavirus, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects novel coronavirus testing data from the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the 50 states and D.C. ranked by number the tests performed per the latest data available April 13:

1. New York: 461,601

2. California: 203,528

3. Florida: 186,193

4. New Jersey: 126,735

5. Pennsylvania: 124,890

6. Texas: 124,533

7. Massachusetts: 116,730

8. Louisiana: 104,045

9. Illinois: 100,735

10. Washington: 93,802

11. Michigan: 79,437

12. Tennessee: 70,677

13. Ohio: 63,243

14. North Carolina: 62,139

15. Georgia: 54,551

16. Maryland: 51,751

17. Missouri: 45,200

18. Utah: 44,234

19. Indiana: 42,489

20. Arizona: 42,109

21. Virginia: 41,874

22. Connecticut: 41,220

23. Wisconsin: 39,257

24. Minnesota: 37,421

25. Colorado: 37,153

26. South Carolina: 31,425

27. New Mexico: 30,515

28. Oregon: 29,758

29. Kentucky: 25,866

30. Nevada: 24,611

31. Oklahoma: 22,760

32. Alabama: 21,669

33. Mississippi: 21,413

34. Rhode Island: 20,350

35. Arkansas: 19,722

36. Hawaii: 18,844

37. Iowa: 17,592

38. West Virginia: 16,257

39. Idaho: 14,881

40. Kansas: 13,253

41. Delaware: 11,820

42. New Hampshire: 11,332

43. Nebraska: 10,972

44. District of Columbia: 10,934

45. Vermont: 10,365

46. North Dakota: 10,350

47. Montana: 8,913

48. South Dakota: 8,553

49. Alaska: 8,038

50. Maine: 6,721

51. Wyoming: 5,571

