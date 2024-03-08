Best, worst states to retire on a budget

Retirees on a budget would do best to steer clear of coastal states, according to a new ranking from Seniorly.

On March 4, the resource center for older adults analyzed all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 10 measures of retirement affordability, including the share of people ages 65 and older who own their home; growth in median home value; average cost of electricity, gas and groceries; tax friendliness for retirees; average Supplemental Security Income payment; and Medicare hospital spending per beneficiary. Data sources included the U.S. Senate, Census Bureau, CMS, AAA and Zillow. Read more about the methodology here.

These are the best and worst states to retire on a budget, according to the analysis:





Best states:

1. Iowa

2. New Mexico

3. Tennessee

4. Oklahoma

5. South Dakota

6. Idaho

7. Michigan

8. Wyoming

9. Pennsylvania

10. Utah

11. Arkansas

12. Mississippi

13. Wisconsin

14. North Carolina

15. Alabama

16. Minnesota

17. North Dakota

18. Arizona

19. Kentucky

20. Indiana

21. South Carolina

22. Ohio

23. West Virginia

24. Missouri

25. Oregon

26. Kansas





Worst states:

1. California

2. New York

3. Massachusetts

4. District of Columbia

5. Connecticut

6. New Jersey

7. Hawaii

8. New Hampshire

9. Nevada

10. Maryland

11. Rhode Island

12. Illinois

13. Virginia

14. Louisiana

15. Florida

16. Vermont

17. Colorado

18. Alaska

19. Delaware

20. Texas

21. Nebraska

22. Georgia

23. Montana

24. Washington

25. Maine