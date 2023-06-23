'Best Children's Hospital' CEOs on making the 2023-24 Honor Roll

What do the C-suite leaders at America's top pediatric hospitals have to say about being named to U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospitals 2023-24 Honor Roll? Becker's compiled their reactions, after learning they made the top 10 Honor Roll, from the hospitals' June 21 news releases.

U.S. News has been ranking children's hospitals for 17 years, naming the top 10 pediatric hospitals to its "Honor Roll" for obtaining the highest average scores in 10 specialties, including cancer, cardiology and heart surgery and diabetes and endocrinology. The publication also ranks children's hospitals by region in the U.S.

Here's what executives from the Honor Roll hospitals said about making the top 10 list.

1. Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

For the first time, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center took the top spot on the list. The hospital has the only level 4 neonatal intensive care unit, which offers care to infants at all level 3 NICUs in the area. The hospital discovered a "super antibody" it believes will inform new vaccines and offered a specialized approach to reduce stays in the NICU for opioid-exposed newborns.

Steve Davis, MD, president and CEO: "This distinction only confirms what we have always known — that we have outstanding, talented team members who are unmatched in their dedication to ensuring that all children have access to exceptional care."

2. Boston Children's Hospital

The leaders at Boston Children's believe the rankings represent the level of trust families have when they bring their children to the hospital.

Kevin Churchwell, MD, president and CEO: "Every day, families look to Boston Children's for answers, treatment, and hope. And every day, they inspire us to meet that challenge by seeing beyond the limitations the rest of the world places on what's possible. They inspire us to believe that we can do more — that we must do more — for them and for every child in our care."

3. Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)

Texas Children's has ranked as the No. 1 pediatric hospital in Texas for 15 years in a row. For seven years running, U.S. News ranked the hospital as the best place in the country when it comes to pediatric cardiology and heart surgery care. Further, the hospital was included in all 10 of the subspecialties considered by U.S. News when compiling the Best Children's Hospital list.

Mark Wallace, president and CEO: "Today, more than ever, I am grateful for the dedication and expertise of all our faculty and employees, whose continued pursuit of excellence has made these outstanding rankings possible."

4. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia made the Best Children's Hospital ranking for the past 17 years. It also tops the Mid-Atlantic region list for best children's hospitals and is ranked the No. 1 pediatric hospital for orthopedic care.

Madeline Bell, CEO and president, in a statement shared with Becker's: "I am proud that CHOP is once again ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation and No. 1 in the region by U.S. News & World Report. Eight of our clinical specialties ranked in the top 5 this year, and we offer many other extraordinary clinical, research and community programs that have been recognized across the nation and the world. I am grateful to each member of the CHOP team for supporting all of our programs and for making it possible for us to provide the very best care to every child who needs us, year after year."

5. Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

The 2023-24 listing marks the 7th year in a row Children's National made the U.S. News' Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. For the 13th straight year, Children's National also ranked in all 10 specialty services, with eight specialties ranked in the top 10 nationally. In addition, the hospital was ranked best in the Mid-Atlantic for neonatology, cancer, neurology and neurosurgery.

Kurt Newman, MD, current president and CEO: "Even from a team that is now a fixture on the list of the very best children's hospitals in the nation, these results are phenomenal. It takes a ton of dedication and sacrifice to provide the best care anywhere and I could not be prouder of the team. Their commitment to excellence is in their DNA and will continue long after I retire as CEO later this month."

Michelle Riley-Brown, incoming president and CEO: "... These truly incredible results … leave me further humbled by the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization and contribute to its continued success. I am deeply committed to fostering a culture of collaboration, empowering our talented teams and charting a bold path forward to provide best in class pediatric care. Our focus will always remain on the kids."

6. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

This year marks the 10th consecutive year Nationwide Children's Hospital has been named to the U.S. News Honor Roll. The hospital is also ranked among the nation's best in all 10 specialties, making the top 10 list in seven specialties.

Tim Robinson, CEO: "Our entire hospital team is committed to caring for children from Ohio and around the world, making a positive impact on our communities, and advancing research that will improve lives far into the future."

7. Children's Hospital Los Angeles

For 15 years in a row, Children's Hospital Los Angeles has secured a spot on U.S. News' Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals in the country. The hospital made the top of the best children's hospitals in California, in the Pacific region and ranked nationally in all 10 pediatric subspecialties.

Paul Viviano, president and CEO: "... This is confirmation of Children's Hospital Los Angeles' longstanding commitment to delivering superior and compassionate care for patients and families. It is a testament to the hundreds of physicians and thousands of nurses and team members focused exclusively on children and youth who distinguish CHLA as the largest pediatric provider of hospital care — not only in Los Angeles but across the entire state — and as a trusted leader in family-centered clinical care and innovation."

8. UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is ranked for excellence in all pediatric specialty areas and among the top 10 in six specialties: cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology pulmonology and lung surgery and urology.

Diane Hupp, DNP, RN, president and Endowed Chair for Nursing Excellence: "This extraordinary honor once again is a testament to the dedication of our talented physicians, nurses, researchers and staff to delivering exceptional pediatric care and compassionate service to our patients and families every day."

9. Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego)

This marks the first year that Rady Children's Hospital was included on U.S. News top 10 Honor Roll listing of the Best Children's Hospitals in the country. Rady is a nonprofit hospital with more than 40 locations in Southern California. It is the largest children's healthcare system on the West Coast.

Patrick Frias, MD, president and CEO: "I'm so proud of our incredible nurses, doctors, researchers and team members from every department and division across Rady Children's and the UC San Diego School of Medicine. Achieving Honor Roll status is a tribute to their unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of care to our patients and families."

10. Johns Hopkins Children's Center (Baltimore)

In addition to being named to the U.S. News 2023-24 Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals in the country, Johns Hopkins Children's Center was named best pediatric hospital in Maryland and fourth in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Theodore DeWeese, MD, interim dean of the medical faculty and CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Kevin W. Sowers, MSN, RN, president of Johns Hopkins' Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine, offered a message to all faculty, leadership and staff. "Your compassion and skill have touched countless lives, and we are thankful for each of you. No matter your role, you have helped strengthen our institutions and keep them among the nation's best for patients and families seeking the highest quality pediatric care."

Ranking methodology: U.S. News ranks children's hospitals annually after analyzing data collected from two surveys — one sent to close to 200 hospitals and another completed by more than 5,000 pediatricians in the United States. Hospitals are rated based on clinical outcomes, efficient coordination of care and their ability to provide care-related resources, such as enough nursing staff and outpatient programs.