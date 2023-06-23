Best pediatric hospitals in 2023-2024, by specialty: US News

U.S. News & World Report's Best Children's Hospital list for 2023-2024, released June 21, said 11 children's hospitals are at the top of their game when it comes to 10 pediatric specialties. This year, 11 children's hospitals are included on this list due to a tie in the diabetes and endocrinology category.

These specialty rankings were used to compile U.S. News' Best Children's Hospital Honor Roll listing for 2023-2024 — the top 10 children's hospitals in the country — as well as the top pediatric medical centers by U.S. region.

U.S. News gathered subjective data from more than 15,000 pediatric specialists and clinical data from close to 200 children's hospitals to develop its Best Children's Hospitals 2023-2024 listings. Learn more about the methodology used to rank children's hospitals here.