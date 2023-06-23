The top children's hospitals by region, per US News

U.S. News & World Report on June 21 released its list of the "Best Children's Hospitals" for seven regions in the country.
The top children's hospitals by region are:
Pacific: Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Rocky Mountain: Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora)
- Southwest: Texas Children's Hospital (Houston)
- Southeast: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center (Durham, N.C.) and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.) (three-way tie).
- Midwest: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Mid-Atlantic: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
- New England: Boston Children's Hospital
U.S. News analyzed clinical data from almost 200 pediatric medical centers using surveys to measure patient safety, infection prevention and nurse staff adequacy. It also used input from more than 15,000 pediatric specialists who were asked, "Where would you send the sickest children in your specialty?" Learn more about the publication's methodology here.