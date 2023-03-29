58 hospitals, health systems among Fortune's 'Most Innovative Companies'

On March 29, Fortune released its 2023 list of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023, and it includes a number of hospitals and health systems.

The magazine partnered with market research and data company Statista for the list, which recognizes 300 companies "transforming industries from the inside out," according to Fortune.

The list is based on the evaluation of three categories: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Surveys conducted in 2022 with employees and experts were used to compile the list. More information about the methodology is available here.

The hospitals and health systems below made the list. They are listed with their overall ranking.

21. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

26. Cleveland Clinic

40. Houston Methodist

51. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

71. The University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City)

76. Cincinnati Children's

85. Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

90. WVU Medicine (Morgantown, W.Va.)

118. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

120. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

129. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

132. BJC HealthCare (St. Louis)

136. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

140. Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.)

167. Atrium Health *Note: Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium and Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., merged in 2022.

170. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

181. Memorial Hermann Health System (Houston)

184. Beaumont Health *Note: Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health merged in 2022.

186. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.)

189. Mercy (Chesterfield, Mo.)

191. Providence St. Joseph Health (Renton, Wash.)

194. UPMC (Pittsburgh)

198. Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, S.D.)

201. Genesis HealthCare (Kennett Square, Pa.)

202. Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)

203. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

205. University Hospitals (Cleveland)

209. Banner Health (Phoenix)

210. 3HC Home Health and Hospice Care (Goldsboro, N.C.)

211. University of Maryland Medical System (Baltimore)

216. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.)

225. ProMedica (Toledo, Ohio)

226. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

230. Texas Health Resources (Arlington, Texas)

234. BayCare (Clearwater, Fla.)

237. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare

241. Bon Secours Mercy Health (Cincinnati)

246. Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.)

248. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

251. Select Medical (Mechanicsburg, Pa.)

254. OSF HealthCare (Peoria, Ill.)

263. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.)

265. Northside Hospital (Atlanta)

267. Piedmont Healthcare (Atlanta)

268. Spectrum Health

270. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

271. Wellstar Health System (Marietta, Ga.)

272. Advocate Aurora Health

273. Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk, Va.)

274. Geisinger Health System (Danville, Pa.)

276. Penn State Health (Hershey, Pa.)

283. WellSpan Health (York, Pa.)

284. NYU Langone Health (New York City)

288. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)

292. Lehigh Valley Health Network (Allentown, Pa.)

295. Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, Tenn.)

296. Kettering (Ohio) Health Network

300. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)