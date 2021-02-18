27 Fortune 500 healthcare companies recognized for equality

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognized 27 Fortune 500 healthcare companies as among the best places to work for LGBTQ equality, according to the foundation's 2021 corporate equality index.

A total of 767 businesses were named to the list. The businesses met all necessary criteria to earn a 100 percent rating from the foundation. To earn this top designation, employers had to take steps to ensure equity for employees, like including sexual orientation and gender identity in their nondiscrimination policies, providing benefits to domestic partners and offering transgender-inclusive benefits.

Here are the 27 Fortune 500 healthcare companies that were named among the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" this year:

AbbVie

AmerisourceBergen

Amgen

Anthem

Baxter International

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Biogen

Boston Scientific

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cardinal Health

Cigna

Centene

Cerner

Danaher

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

Henry Schein

Humana

Johnson & Johnson

Laboratory Corporation of America

McKesson

Merck

Pfizer

Quest Diagnostics

Stryker

UnitedHealth Group

Zoetis

