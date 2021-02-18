27 Fortune 500 healthcare companies recognized for equality
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation recognized 27 Fortune 500 healthcare companies as among the best places to work for LGBTQ equality, according to the foundation's 2021 corporate equality index.
A total of 767 businesses were named to the list. The businesses met all necessary criteria to earn a 100 percent rating from the foundation. To earn this top designation, employers had to take steps to ensure equity for employees, like including sexual orientation and gender identity in their nondiscrimination policies, providing benefits to domestic partners and offering transgender-inclusive benefits.
Here are the 27 Fortune 500 healthcare companies that were named among the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" this year:
AbbVie
AmerisourceBergen
Amgen
Anthem
Baxter International
Becton, Dickinson and Co.
Biogen
Boston Scientific
Bristol Myers Squibb
Cardinal Health
Cigna
Centene
Cerner
Danaher
Eli Lilly
Gilead Sciences
Henry Schein
Humana
Johnson & Johnson
Laboratory Corporation of America
McKesson
Merck
Pfizer
Quest Diagnostics
Stryker
UnitedHealth Group
Zoetis
