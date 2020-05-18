Fortune 500: 40 healthcare companies make 2020 list

Fortune released its 66th annual list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies May 18, with 40 healthcare companies making the cut.

The 500 companies that made this year's list have $14.2 trillion in combined revenue, representing two-thirds of the U.S. economy, according to Fortune

Companies are ranked in order of their total revenue in the last fiscal year. Only companies incorporated and operating in the U.S. are eligible for inclusion in the Fortune 500.

Here are the 40 healthcare companies that made the list in 2020, accompanied by their ranking and total revenue for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019: 

5. CVS Health: $256.8 billion 

7. UnitedHealth Group: $242.2 billion

8. McKesson: $214.3 billion 

10. AmerisourceBergen: $179.6 billion 

13. Cigna: $153.6 billion 

16. Cardinal Health: $145.5 billion 

29. Anthem: $104.2 billion 

35. Johnson & Johnson: $82.1 billion 

42. Centene: $74.6 billion 

52. Humana: $64.9 billion 

64. Pfizer: $51.8 billion 

65. HCA Healthcare: $51.3 billion 

69 Merck: $46.8 billion 

99. AbbVie: $33.3 billion 

104. Abbott Laboratories: $31.9 billion 

115. Bristol Myers Squibb: $26.1 billion 

135. Amgen: $23.4 billion

140. Gilead Sciences: $22.4 billion 

145. Eli Lilly: $22.3 billion 

161. Danaher: $20.5 billion 

174. Tenet Healthcare: $18.5 billion 

187. Becton Dickinson: $17.3 billion 

193. Molina Healthcare: $16.8 billion 

214: Stryker: $14.9 billion 

223. Biogen: $14.4 billion 

230: DaVita: $14.1 billion 

241: Community Health Systems: $13.2 billion 

274. Laboratory Corp. of America: $11.6 billion 

281: Universal Health Services: $11.4 billion 

282: Baxter International: $11.4 billion 

290: IQVIA Holdings: $11.1 billion 

296: Boston Scientific: $10.7 billion 

304: Henry Schein: $10.3 billion 

332: Owens & Minor: $9.7 billion 

399: Zimmer Biomet Holdings: $8 billion 

405. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: $7.9 billion 

410: Quest Diagnostics: $7.7 billion 

432. Magellan Health: $7.2 billion 

472. Zoetis: $6.3 billion 

498: Cerner: $5.7 billion 

