Fortune 500: 40 healthcare companies make 2020 list
Fortune released its 66th annual list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies May 18, with 40 healthcare companies making the cut.
The 500 companies that made this year's list have $14.2 trillion in combined revenue, representing two-thirds of the U.S. economy, according to Fortune.
Companies are ranked in order of their total revenue in the last fiscal year. Only companies incorporated and operating in the U.S. are eligible for inclusion in the Fortune 500.
Here are the 40 healthcare companies that made the list in 2020, accompanied by their ranking and total revenue for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019:
5. CVS Health: $256.8 billion
7. UnitedHealth Group: $242.2 billion
8. McKesson: $214.3 billion
10. AmerisourceBergen: $179.6 billion
13. Cigna: $153.6 billion
16. Cardinal Health: $145.5 billion
29. Anthem: $104.2 billion
35. Johnson & Johnson: $82.1 billion
42. Centene: $74.6 billion
52. Humana: $64.9 billion
64. Pfizer: $51.8 billion
65. HCA Healthcare: $51.3 billion
69 Merck: $46.8 billion
99. AbbVie: $33.3 billion
104. Abbott Laboratories: $31.9 billion
115. Bristol Myers Squibb: $26.1 billion
135. Amgen: $23.4 billion
140. Gilead Sciences: $22.4 billion
145. Eli Lilly: $22.3 billion
161. Danaher: $20.5 billion
174. Tenet Healthcare: $18.5 billion
187. Becton Dickinson: $17.3 billion
193. Molina Healthcare: $16.8 billion
214: Stryker: $14.9 billion
223. Biogen: $14.4 billion
230: DaVita: $14.1 billion
241: Community Health Systems: $13.2 billion
274. Laboratory Corp. of America: $11.6 billion
281: Universal Health Services: $11.4 billion
282: Baxter International: $11.4 billion
290: IQVIA Holdings: $11.1 billion
296: Boston Scientific: $10.7 billion
304: Henry Schein: $10.3 billion
332: Owens & Minor: $9.7 billion
399: Zimmer Biomet Holdings: $8 billion
405. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: $7.9 billion
410: Quest Diagnostics: $7.7 billion
432. Magellan Health: $7.2 billion
472. Zoetis: $6.3 billion
498: Cerner: $5.7 billion
