10 most, least educated cities in America

Many of the least educated cities in the U.S. lie in its largest states, California and Texas, according to a July 17 WalletHub analysis. 

The financial website compared the 150 largest U.S. metros across 11 metrics, including the share of adults with a high school, college or graduate degree, and average quality of public schools and universities. These areas made up the top and bottom 10: 

Most educated cities: 

1. Ann Arbor, Mich. 

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif. 

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W.V. 

4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif.

5. Madison, Wis. 

6. Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C. 

7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H. 

8. Raleigh-Cary, N.C. 

9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash. 

10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

Least educated cities: 

1. Visalia, Calif. (least educated) 

2. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas

3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

4. Bakersfield, Calif.

5. Modesto, Calif. 

6. Stockton, Calif. 

7. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, N.C. 

8. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

9. Corpus Christi, Texas

10. Salinas, Calif. 

