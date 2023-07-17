10 most, least educated cities in America

Many of the least educated cities in the U.S. lie in its largest states, California and Texas, according to a July 17 WalletHub analysis.
The financial website compared the 150 largest U.S. metros across 11 metrics, including the share of adults with a high school, college or graduate degree, and average quality of public schools and universities. These areas made up the top and bottom 10:
Most educated cities:
1. Ann Arbor, Mich.
2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W.V.
4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif.
5. Madison, Wis.
6. Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.
7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
8. Raleigh-Cary, N.C.
9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas
Least educated cities:
1. Visalia, Calif. (least educated)
2. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas
3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas
4. Bakersfield, Calif.
5. Modesto, Calif.
6. Stockton, Calif.
7. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, N.C.
8. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas
9. Corpus Christi, Texas
10. Salinas, Calif.