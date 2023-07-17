10 most, least educated cities in America

Many of the least educated cities in the U.S. lie in its largest states, California and Texas, according to a July 17 WalletHub analysis.

The financial website compared the 150 largest U.S. metros across 11 metrics, including the share of adults with a high school, college or graduate degree, and average quality of public schools and universities. These areas made up the top and bottom 10:

Most educated cities:

1. Ann Arbor, Mich.

2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.

3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W.V.

4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, Calif.

5. Madison, Wis.

6. Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.

7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.

8. Raleigh-Cary, N.C.

9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.

10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas





Least educated cities:

1. Visalia, Calif. (least educated)

2. Brownsville-Harlingen, Texas

3. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

4. Bakersfield, Calif.

5. Modesto, Calif.

6. Stockton, Calif.

7. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, N.C.

8. Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas

9. Corpus Christi, Texas

10. Salinas, Calif.