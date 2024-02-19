10 hospitals with longest ED visit times, per CMS

Becker's has compiled a list of hospitals and health systems with the longest emergency department visit times using data from CMS' provider data catalog. 

The CDC tracks the average time patients spend in the ED before leaving the visit as part of its "timely and effective care" measure set. The data was released Jan. 31 and covers ED visits recorded from April 2022 through March 2023. Measures in this dataset apply to all adults and children treated in hospitals paid under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System or the Outpatient Prospective Payment System. Learn more about the measures here.

Nationwide, the average ED visit time was 162 minutes, up from 159 minutes in the 12-month period ending March 2022, CMS data shows. 

Below are 10 hospitals or health systems with the longest ED visit times. Becker's also compiled wait times for the same period a year prior to understand how figures have changed.  

Note: CMS does not include hospitals' total ED volumes or case mix index in the dataset. For additional context, Becker's collected estimated annual ED volumes for all hospitals with the data publicly available on their websites. Six of the 10 organizations (bolded below) operate level 1 trauma centers. 

 

ED wait time
(for 12-month period ending March 2023)

Sample size

Previous ED wait time
(for 12-month period ending March 2022)

Sample size

Estimated annual ED volumes 

Delta Health System - The Medical Center (Greenville, Miss.)

744 minutes

173 patients

185 minutes

276 patients

31,000

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center

439 

350

330

346

75,000

George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

435

383

398

375

74,000

Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.)

412

324

349

360

70,000

Harris Health System (Houston)

410

446

374

666366

147,000

Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center (Rosedale, Md.)

399

298

364

355

61,000

Los Angeles General Medical Center

398

365

352

360

143,000

Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta)

396

392

375

407

135,000 

St Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse, N.Y.)

395

346

341

309

70,000

Doctors' Center Bayamon (Bayamon, P.R.)*

392

944

370

891

--

 

*Data is based on a shorter time period than required, according to CMS.

 

