10 hospitals with longest ED visit times, per CMS

Becker's has compiled a list of hospitals and health systems with the longest emergency department visit times using data from CMS' provider data catalog.

The CDC tracks the average time patients spend in the ED before leaving the visit as part of its "timely and effective care" measure set. The data was released Jan. 31 and covers ED visits recorded from April 2022 through March 2023. Measures in this dataset apply to all adults and children treated in hospitals paid under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System or the Outpatient Prospective Payment System. Learn more about the measures here.

Nationwide, the average ED visit time was 162 minutes, up from 159 minutes in the 12-month period ending March 2022, CMS data shows.

Below are 10 hospitals or health systems with the longest ED visit times. Becker's also compiled wait times for the same period a year prior to understand how figures have changed.

Note: CMS does not include hospitals' total ED volumes or case mix index in the dataset. For additional context, Becker's collected estimated annual ED volumes for all hospitals with the data publicly available on their websites. Six of the 10 organizations (bolded below) operate level 1 trauma centers.

ED wait time

(for 12-month period ending March 2023) Sample size Previous ED wait time

(for 12-month period ending March 2022) Sample size Estimated annual ED volumes Delta Health System - The Medical Center (Greenville, Miss.) 744 minutes 173 patients 185 minutes 276 patients 31,000 Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center 439 350 330 346 75,000 George Washington University Hospital (Washington, D.C.) 435 383 398 375 74,000 Duke University Hospital (Durham, N.C.) 412 324 349 360 70,000 Harris Health System (Houston) 410 446 374 666366 147,000 Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center (Rosedale, Md.) 399 298 364 355 61,000 Los Angeles General Medical Center 398 365 352 360 143,000 Grady Memorial Hospital (Atlanta) 396 392 375 407 135,000 St Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse, N.Y.) 395 346 341 309 70,000 Doctors' Center Bayamon (Bayamon, P.R.)* 392 944 370 891 --

*Data is based on a shorter time period than required, according to CMS.