Most US child care centers don't require flu vaccine for kids

Only 24.5 percent of U.S. child care centers report requiring children to get the influenza vaccine, according to a study published in Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society.

Researchers conducted a telephone-based survey of 518 child care center directors randomly selected from a national database of licensed U.S. child care centers in 2016.

Survey results show that 24.5 percent of the directors reporting a flu vaccine requirement for children, and 13.1 percent reported requiring the flu vaccine for adult caregivers.

The study also shows that state flu vaccine laws primarily influenced whether child care centers had flu vaccine requirements for children and adult caregivers.

