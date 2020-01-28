More than a dozen assaults reported at Michigan psych hospital

Thirteen physical assaults and one sexual assault were reported at New Baltimore, Mich.-based Harbor Oaks Hospital between July 10 and Dec. 3, 2019, according to ABC affiliate WXYZ.

"I've even had patients that tell me they will never seek help again because of their experience at Harbor Oaks," Autumn Konwerski, a behavioral health technician who worked at the state-run hospital for just under a year, told WXYZ. She claimed the facility was extremely understaffed and she had to care for 14 people by herself.

Inspections by the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, however, found the facility consistently in compliance.

The hospital follows strict protocols and is accredited by The Joint Commission and licensed by the state of Michigan, Briana Jacob, CEO of Harbor Oaks, said in a Jan. 24 statement to WXYZ. She added that the hospital promptly investigates and reports allegations of abuse among residents.

A separate investigation conducted by the Michigan HHS found the facility out of compliance in multiple areas when responding to reports of neglect and abuse, though the facility has improved since then.

