UK HealthCare hires 328 nurses from new program

Lexington, Ky.-based UK HealthCare recently hired more than 300 registered nurses as part of the University of Kentucky's implementation of a new graduate recruitment program.

UK HealthCare hired 328 nursing graduates from fall 2023 and spring 2024 from 40 colleges and universities across the U.S., including nearly 20 colleges in Kentucky. Of those graduate hires, 141 graduated from UK College of Nursing.

The program allows hiring managers and new graduates to connect and accelerates the hiring process.

"Previously, the hiring process took two to three months, requiring excessive administrative time in scheduling, delay in offers and subsequent onboarding," RN Steps nurse recruiter Graig Casada said in a Sept. 11 news release shared with Becker's. "A dedicated, concentrated new hire interview blitz over the course of two to three days is much more efficient."

The nurses are working across 45 departments at UK HealthCare's main hospital campus in Lexington, including the emergency department, pediatric and neonatal intensive care units, allowing nursing students nationwide an opportunity to train in Kentucky's No. 1 ranked hospital, according to U.S. News & World Report.

"If you can practice nursing safely, competently and confidently at UK, you can practice anywhere," Mr. Casada said.

UK Healthcare is undergoing a multibillion-dollar expansion and said it aims to hire thousands of healthcare workers over the next decade.