8% vaccinated, half under 60: 6 notes on the COVID-19 patients at 1 Missouri hospital

Amid a COVID-19 surge, Erik Frederick, chief administrative officer at Springfield, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital, has provided demographic details on the current patient census.

Six things to know:

1. As of July 21, the hospital was treating 146 COVID-19 patients, according to a tweet from Mr. Frederick.

2. More than half of the COVID-19 patients are younger than 60, a new development, according to Mr. Frederick.

3. More than half of the patients are now from Greene County, Mo., also a new development, according to Mr. Frederick.

4. Eight percent of COVID-19 patients are vaccinated. In a follow-up tweet, Mr. Frederick said the majority of vaccinated patients are older than 70 with complicating health issues. None of the vaccinated patients are in intensive care.

5. The hospital is planning to open a third COVID-19 intensive care unit to meet demand.

6. Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations are still low, Mr. Frederick tweeted, adding, "More present in the outpatient peds clinics. Let's pray we can keep it that way."