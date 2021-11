8 systems hiring chief quality officers

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. An acute care facility in Niles, Ill is seeking a director of acute quality.

2. Sage Hospice and Palliative Care in Georgia is seeking a director of clinical quality and compliance.

3. Sage Hospice and Palliative Care in Texas is seeking a director of clinical quality and compliance.

4. OhioHealth in Columbus, Ohio, is seeking a system director of hospital quality & safety.

5. A 400-bed Madera, Calif., medical center is seeking a chief quality officer.

6. Martin General Hospital in Williamson, N.C., is seeking a chief quality officer.

7. Providencein Portland, Ore., is seeking a chief quality officer.

8. Kaweah Delta Healthcare in District Visalia, Calif., is seeking a chief quality officer.