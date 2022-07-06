8 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.
- HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.
- HCA also seeks a CMO for Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital.
- Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.
- MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a CMO to work in Puyallup, Wash.
- MUSC Health, based in Charleston, S.C., seeks a CMO for MUSC Physicians.
- OSF Healthcare, based in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO for St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., and Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill.
- Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a group CMO for its North California group.
- Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for MercyOne in West Des Moines, Iowa.