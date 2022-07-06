8 hospitals hiring chief medical officers

Mackenzie Bean -

Below are eight hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that posted job listings seeking chief medical officers in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. 

  1. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn., seeks a CMO for Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, Va.

  2. HCA also seeks a CMO for Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital.

  3. Legacy Health, based in Portland, Ore., seeks a vice president and CMO at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland.

  4. MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Wash., seeks a CMO to work in Puyallup, Wash. 

  5. MUSC Health, based in Charleston, S.C., seeks a CMO for MUSC Physicians. 

  6. OSF Healthcare, based in Peoria, Ill., seeks a vice president and CMO for St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Ill., and Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Ill.

  7. Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas, seeks a group CMO for its North California group. 

  8. Trinity Health, based in Livonia, Mich., seeks a CMO for MercyOne in West Des Moines, Iowa. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars