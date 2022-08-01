6 systems seeking chief quality officers 

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A 150+-bed short-term acute care hospital in Chicago is seeking a chief quality officer.

2. A 150+-bed short-term acute care hospital in Chicago is seeking an interim chief quality officer.

3. A nonprofit hospital in Traver, Calif., is seeking a chief quality officer.

4. Broadlawns Medical Center, based in Des Moines, Iowa, is seeking a vice president and chief physician quality officer.

5. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief quality officer for its location in Peru, Ind.

6. Cook County Health and Hospitals System, based in Chicago, is seeking a director of quality, regulatory affairs and accreditations.