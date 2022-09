5 systems seeking chief quality officers

Below are five hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking chief quality officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. A health system in Santa Rosa, Calif., is seeking a chief quality officer.

2. A multi-site integrated healthcare system in Fayetteville, N.C., is seeking a chief quality officer.

3. Community Health Systems, based in Franklin, Tenn., is seeking a chief quality officer for Las Cruces, N.M.

4. NYC Health + Hospitals, based in New York City, is seeking a chief quality officer.

5. University of Rochester (N.Y.) is seeking a chief quality and compliance officer.