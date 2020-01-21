5 hospitals hiring patient experience leaders

Below are five hospitals and health systems that are seeking patient experience leaders.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare seeks a chief experience officer.

2. University of Kentucky Healthcare in Lexington seeks an enterprise director for the office of patient experience.

3. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network seeks a vice president of patient experience.

4. Renton, Wash.-based Providence St. Joseph Health seeks an area director, patient experience for St. Joseph Health Eureka (Calif.) and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif.

5. Centura Health in Longmont, Colo., seeks a patient experience program manager.

