Where COVID admissions are highest, rising fastest

There were nearly 19,000 new COVID-19 admissions in U.S. hospitals for the week ending Sept. 2, according to the latest data from the CDC.
This marks an 8.7 percent increase from the week prior, and the eighth straight week of increase. While COVID-19 metrics are rising again, hospitalizations are increasing from record lows. Still, healthcare leaders are keeping close watch on changing trends to ensure they're prepared for any level of influx and able to allocate resources appropriately. Read more about where things stand with respiratory viruses here.
Ten states with the highest rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents for the week ending Sept. 2:
Florida: 11.8
Number of new admissions: 2,536
District of Columbia: 11.1
Number of new admissions: 78
Alabama: 8.4
Number of new admissions: 410
Louisiana: 7.4
Number of new admissions: 344
Arkansas: 7.4
Number of new admissions: 222
Hawaii: 7.3
Number of new admissions: 103
South Carolina: 7.2
Number of new admissions: 373
West Virginia: 6.9
Number of new admissions: 124
California: 6.7
Number of new admissions: 2,642
Texas: 6.6
Number of new admissions: 1,918
Ten places where COVID-19 admissions increased most in the past week
District of Columbia: 90.2 percent
Number of new admissions: 78
Alaska: 62 percent
Number of new admissions: 34
Maine: 61.5 percent
Number of new admissions: 42
Oklahoma: 53.1 percent
Number of new admissions: 199
New Mexico: 50 percent
Number of new admissions: 57
West Virginia: 42.5 percent
Number of new admissions: 124
South Dakota: 37.5 percent
Number of new admissions: 44
Idaho: 31.1 percent
Number of new admissions: 80
New Hampshire: 30.2 percent
Number of new admissions: 56
Massachusetts: 28.2 percent
Number of new admissions: 454